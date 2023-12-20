The magic of Santa inspires us to brace against cynicism and fulfill Christmas wishes

Dad, is there really a Santa Claus?

I can’t help but wonder how many parents will respond to that question this year, as I prepare to sit down this Christmas season with my 9-year-old, and the last of my three children to pose that question to me.

I think about what I will say to him, to best put a positive spin on what never ceases to sadden me a little. There is nothing more pure in our lives than the twinkle of wonder in the eye of a tot, sitting in awe on the lap of Santa. I will always carry fond images of my three boys at that stage, and I’ll miss it.

I struggle over the best way to convey to him the entire sense of the holiday that Santa embodies. I hope that I can explain that spirit to him in a way that will allow him to carry it in his heart throughout the year, and each year after this, and then on to his children.

I am not the first to wonder how much brighter our world would be if each season of the year approached the aura of this one.

Santa is found in the joy of giving

I believe I will tell my son that Santa is the best part of him there is to find. The part that can love and give without caring about anything given in return.

I will tell him that when he knows where to find that joy, in giving without a thought of receiving, he will have found Santa.

I will tell him it doesn’t matter where he may ever live, or what religion he may choose, keeping Santa alive can make his own little corner of the world a bit better.

I will explain that what Santa is about can glow in all his Christmases, just as the story of the birth of Jesus, the transformation of Ebenezer Scrooge and the lesson in “The Gift of the Magi.”

Santa helps brace against the cynicism of the world

I will caution him to brace against the cynicism in the world, and the end of innocence, by always carrying and reliving the blessing found in the magic of childhood.

So that he might help someone in need along their way when the time comes, I will urge him to always save a tear at Christmas for the child who, because of circumstances, will dream in vain on Christmas Eve. Or for the child without a home, and no dreams left.

I will explain to him how parents grow up to be inspired by Santa to create Christmas wishes that come true for their children: how Santa is not their parent, but the perfect parent we all wish we were.

I will try to make him understand how the hugs between parents and children contain more magic and love than all the Santa tales he’s ever heard; and how Santa Claus is the fairy tale that comes true when children are old enough to look beyond the commercialized Christmas to see that the priceless gifts are not the ones under the tree, but those given of themselves.

Parents everywhere perpetuate humanity through the children they bring to it. If our essence will sparkle in their eyes long after we are gone, can we give them many gifts better than the qualities they can find to emulate in Santa Claus?

I think I will tell him that the frame of his life may always have a corner missing if he lets Santa fade. I will tell him that Santa need never be lost and can shine with the light of the brightest star in the sky on each Christmas Eve night, and in his heart, each day of his life, if he only lets it.

I hope that he understands.

