'Like magic': small emergence of cicadas thought to be extinct found in New York

  • FILE PHOTO: The Wider Image: Getting up close with cicadas to find climate change clues
  • FILE PHOTO: The Wider Image: Getting up close with cicadas to find climate change clues
1 / 2

'Like magic': small emergence of cicadas thought to be extinct found in New York

FILE PHOTO: The Wider Image: Getting up close with cicadas to find climate change clues
·3 min read

BOHEMIA, N.Y. (Reuters) - Dr. Elias Bonaros, a cardiologist and cicada expert, thought the noise-making insects - which emerge from the ground every 17 years - might not return to his neck of the woods, New York state's Long Island, after very few showed up in 2004.

But this week they came back.

Bonaros, 48, has always loved the bugs.

"I was about 5 years old and my father one day caught a cicada in the summertime, put it in my hand, nature's natural noisemaker," he said in Connetquot River State Park Preserve on Long Island east of New York City. "It was really quite enhancing and entrancing, it was very fascinating to me."

Bonaros missed the emergence on Long Island of the so-called Brood X (pronounced "Brood Ten") in 1987, when he was 14, not looking for them until after they had already emerged, mated and died. "It was heartbreaking."

He was disappointed again in 2004, when small numbers of cicadas were reported. "I went to Ronkonkoma," he recalled. "I drove around here and ... did not hear anything."

He wondered whether enough cicadas had survived and reproduced to produce a brood this year.

As Bonaros walked around the preserve on Tuesday, he heard the distant mating call of Brood X cicadas, 1-1/2-inch-long (3.8-cm) black insects with iridescent wings and bright red eyes.

"Brood X appears to be very, very small" on Long Island, he said, but added, "I'm glad they're not extinct. I'm glad a small population is hanging on."

Billions of Brood X cicadas began emerging last month in 15 states, from Georgia to Washington, D.C., and west to Indiana and Illinois. But none emerged in New York state.

Entomologists were worried that the Brood X cicadas were extinct on Long Island due to development, or birds "which prey heavily on the cicada. There could be even possibilities of the spraying of pesticides," Bonaros said.

Ultimately, he said, scientists didn't really know why the Brood X cicadas were disappearing from Long Island.

"There's a lot of fragmentation of the environment, a lot of development, which if you pour concrete over a surface, that pretty much kills the nymphs," he said. "The cutting down of trees and development takes their food source away."

Cicadas live above ground as adults for about three weeks - just long enough to reproduce before dying. They thrive in sunlit forest edges, which often provide the warmer weather and younger trees most ideal for them to lay their young.

Periodical cicadas burrow into the ground after hatching, some digging as deep as 8 feet (2.4 meters) below ground. While underground, the nymphs suck the sap from tree roots for nourishment. After 17 years, they emerge and climb trees and shrubs, where they shed their crunchy skins and harden into maturity.

The males make a cacophony of sounds in the treetops as they look to mate. Once the cicadas mate, the females cut slits into tree branches, where they deposit 400 to 600 eggs. The adults quickly die, but the eggs hatch a few weeks later to restart the cycle.

This year's cicada class will bore into the ground and won't emerge again until 2038.

"Hopefully they'll be able to find mates, produce, and 17 years from now, you bet I'll be here looking for them," Bonaros said. "I will be in my 60s."

(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Dad told in-laws he was taking son for a hike. Both found dead on Appalachian Trail

    The 2-year-old’s body was found in a ravine about a mile from the father’s car.

  • Flying taxis could poach passengers from planes, Avolon says

    Airbus and Boeing watch out - one of the world's largest aircraft owners says passenger planes could see their wings clipped by the rapid spread of flying taxi startups. Commercial air travel already faces competition from high-speed trains in parts of the world. Avolon is among the launch customers for up to 1,000 electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVOTL) aircraft being developed by Britain's Vertical Aerospace, which plans to go public through a merger with a blank-check firm.

  • Tech Stocks Power Market to Record on All-Clear From Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- For months, the threat of inflation grounded the tech stocks that drove the post-pandemic rebound. And yet, when data this week showed the threat is real, the Faangs took off.Investors in the tech megacaps can thank the bond market, where an epic change in sentiment sent 10-year yields tumbling the most in a year even after data showed inflation accelerated at the fastest rate since 2008 -- normally a recipe for a spike in rates and trouble for stocks with high valuations. Instead

  • Biden sells G-7 on global tax, but U.S. Congress is a hurdle

    President Joe Biden might have persuaded some of the world's largest economies to hike taxes on corporations, but the U.S. Congress could be a far tougher sell. Leaders of the Group of Seven — which also includes the United Kingdom, France, Canada, Germany, Italy and Japan — are in sync with Biden on placing a global minimum tax of at least 15% on large companies. The G-7 leaders began a three-day summit in England on Friday after their finance ministers earlier this month endorsed the global tax minimum.

  • Biden nominee's link to 1989 logging sabotage blasted by GOP

    President Joe Biden’s nominee to oversee federal lands in the U.S. West is facing Republican pressure to withdraw over her ties to environmental activists convicted of spiking trees to sabotage a national forest timber sale more than 30 years ago. U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, the ranking Republican on the Senate energy committee, said Friday that U.S. Bureau of Land Management nominee Tracy Stone-Manning should be disqualified for her collaboration with “extreme environmental activists.” As a 23-year-old graduate student at the University of Montana, Stone-Manning sent a letter to federal officials in 1989 saying spikes had been inserted into trees in Idaho’s Clearwater National Forest.

  • ‘Magical’: synchronous fireflies light up US national parks

    For two weeks in late spring, near dusk, the fireflies at the most-visited national park in the US flash in unison, a ‘one-of-a-kind natural phenomenon’ As fireflies in the southern Appalachians search for their mates each year, a crowd of people awaits them, hoping to catch a glimpse of a rare light show known to some as a life-changing experience. For two weeks in late spring, near dusk, the synchronous fireflies at the Great Smoky Mountains national park put on a spectacular display across th

  • The Righteous Anger of Annie Murphy

    The Schitt’s Creek star pivots to comedy’s dark side in a new role as a stifled housewife

  • Kim Kardashian condemned for ‘shameless’ Pride Month tweet promoting her video game

    ‘Because nothing says “love is love” like downloading an app,’ tweeted one critic

  • 67 Best Gifts for Dad That Any Son or Daughter Can Give This Father's Day

    You're now one step closer to becoming his favorite kid.

  • 3 people died in a shooting at a Florida Publix, police say

    The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the gunman was among the dead following the shooting at a Publix in Royal Palm Beach, Florida.

  • Teen donates 80,000 ‘child support’ pennies dumped on lawn by estranged father

    Father said his actions were the result of years of built-up frustration

  • FDA asks J&J to discard millions of vaccine doses

    The U.S. Food & Drug Administration on Friday said Johnson & Johnson must throw away millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine that were manufactured at a troubled Baltimore factory.The New York Times first reported that J&J was told to toss around 60 million doses.But two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters another 10 million doses were cleared for use. Those J&J doses are expected to be exported to other countries - according to a source - while another source said the doses are already in vials and ready for use.Without disclosing or confirming the number of vaccine doses, the FDA said in a news release that two batches of the vaccine could be released but that multiple other batches were not suitable for use and that others were under review.The agency said it was not yet ready to allow manufacturing of the J&J vaccine at Emergent BioSolutions' plant, which was ordered in April to stop production of the vaccine.That order came after it was discovered that ingredients from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, also being produced at the plant at the time, contaminated a batch of J&J's vaccine. AstraZeneca's shot is no longer being made there.Europe's drug regulator said on Friday that batches of J&J's COVID-19 vaccine made for the region around the time the contamination issues were revealed at the Baltimore plant would, as a precaution, not be used.

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ekes out gains to close languid week

    U.S. stocks closed modestly higher at the end of a torpid week marked with few market-moving catalysts and persistent concerns over whether current inflation spikes could linger and cause the U.S. Federal Reserve to tighten its dovish policy sooner than expected. The Nasdaq gained the most among the three major indexes, while the bellwether S&P 500 squeaked its way to a second straight record closing high.

  • Jewish Democrats Condemn Ilhan Omar for ‘Equating U.S. and Israel to Hamas’

    Jewish Democratic lawmakers in the House are urging Ilhan Omar to clarify a comment that equated the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban.

  • Lawmakers divided over climate change proposals in infrastructure package

    Progressives are warning against an infrastructure plan without climate change provisions, while Republicans argue the package should focus on physical infrastructure.

  • Bloody trail at gas station leads to woman’s body inside apartment, Georgia cops say

    The incident unfolded early Friday.

  • This 5-foot venomous critter lurks as national park warns tourists about snake season

    “Some places have the classic four seasons. We have snake season.”

  • 'Skullduggery' political podcast: 'The untaxed rich (with ProPublica’s Stephen Engelberg)' — June 11, 2021

    The ultrarich have ways of avoiding paying income tax that regular people simply don’t have access to. This unfair balance-tipping is the subject of new reporting by ProPublica investigators, whose sources furnished them with a trove of data revealing the secrets of the megawealthy. ProPublica editor in chief Stephen Engelberg joins Michael Isikoff, Daniel Klaidman and Victoria Bassetti to discuss their reporting.

  • Trump sarcastically wishes Biden luck with Putin meeting: 'Don't fall asleep'

    Former President Donald Trump wished President Joe Biden luck on his visit with Vladimir Putin and encouraged him not to fall asleep during the meeting.

  • Charles Barkley on his golf game, Phil Mickelson, the American Century celebrity tournament and NBA playoffs

    In advance of the popular celebrity golf event, Barkley talks about his game, his new swing coach, Phil Mickelson and more.