Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Stock's Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Decent: Will The Market Correct The Share Price In The Future?

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) has had a rough month with its share price down 13%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Magic Software Enterprises' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Magic Software Enterprises is:

13% = US$39m ÷ US$296m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Magic Software Enterprises' Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, Magic Software Enterprises seems to have a decent ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 12% the company's ROE looks quite decent. This probably goes some way in explaining Magic Software Enterprises' moderate 15% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Magic Software Enterprises' reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 25% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Magic Software Enterprises fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Magic Software Enterprises Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 83% (or a retention ratio of 17%) for Magic Software Enterprises suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of its income to its shareholders.

Besides, Magic Software Enterprises has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Magic Software Enterprises has some positive attributes. The company has grown its earnings moderately as previously discussed. Still, the high ROE could have been even more beneficial to investors had the company been reinvesting more of its profits. As highlighted earlier, the current reinvestment rate appears to be quite low. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

