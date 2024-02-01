Magical ‘Aladdin’ a wonder to behold at Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall

Before the curtain went up on Disney’s “Aladdin” at Bass Performance Hall, a little girl was overheard saying, “I think those are real magic carpets.”

The man next to her smiled in response as the two of them waited anxiously until the stage curtain rose. Indeed, it was designed like a plethora of carpets — magic, of course, to those willing to let their imagination take them for a ride.

And when it did, the magic that was in everyone’s mind came to life onstage with Performing Arts Fort Worth’s latest production in its Broadway at the Bass 2023-24 season. “Aladdin” is running through Feb. 4, and whether you get there by carpet or car, it’s certainly worth the trip.

The musical is based on the 1992 Oscar-winning film of the same name, which is also the only Disney movie to have a song win a Grammy, “A Whole New World.” The ballad is also one of the highlights of this stage production, sung by Aladdin (Adi Roy) and Jasmine (Senzel Ahmady).

The production brings to life the music of Alan Menken and lyrics of Tim Rice, Howard Ashman and Chad Beguelin — who also wrote the book. In fact, it features several songs not used in the film.

For those few not familiar with the story, it is set in the fictional Arabian city of Agrabah and follows a poor young man who gets by on his charm and thievery. Then, one day, he has his heart stolen by Jasmine, the princess who sneaks out of the castle in defiance of her father, the sultan (Sorab Wadia), who is determined to find the right prince to wed her.

The two meet and, of course, there’s an instant connection — though it can lead nowhere as Aladdin is hardly a prince.

All the while, the sultan’s evil Grand Vizier, Jafar, played with delicious evil by Anand Nagraj, is plotting to prevent Jasmine from marrying. If she does not marry — and since a woman cannot rule Agrabah, per city rules — he stands to become the next sultan.

In his quest for power, Jafar leads Aladdin, aka the “chosen one,” to the Cave of Wonders, wherein lies a magic lamp containing a genie and three wishes. However, when Aladdin breaks one of the rules of entering the cave, he finds himself trapped inside with the lamp, unaware of its powers until he rubs it and Genie pops out.

Genie’s appearance brought the largest cheers from the crowd all evening. Marcus M. Martin, who portrays the most popular character in the show, gives them all they hope for and more.

It’s hard to sit still as he belts out “Friend Like Me” with the help of Roy and the ensemble. But be certain, he’s the one commanding the song and the stage, and rightfully so.

Of course, Aladdin’s first wish is to become a prince so he can return and win Jasmine’s heart. He promises his third wish will be to set Genie free — a promise that is challenged, along with his character, at a key moment later in the show.

Of course, positive chemistry between the two romantic leads is always a must in any tale, and Roy and Ahmady display a believable and smooth connection.

However, in this story it is equally important — and in some ways even more so — that Genie and Aladdin have an unquestionable chemistry. Indeed they do, as Roy and Martin feed off each other flawlessly, almost as if they were in sync.

Genie, as expected, also has some of the best lines in the show. Upon his first appearance, he tells Aladdin, “I may be dreamy, but I’m no hallucination.” Then, in a humorous nod to another Disney classic, he starts to sing a line from “Beauty and the Beast” before correcting himself.

Among the supporting characters, Aaron Choi is an absolute hoot as Iago, Jafar’s sidekick and yes man. The role, while secondary in size, requires a balance so as not to upstage his co-star, and Choi finds this balance with consistent humor.

For example, when Jafar tells Aladdin, “We’ve been watching you,” Iago chimes in, “Not in a creepy way.” And when he asks Jafar if he can join him in an evil laugh, it’s almost as if they are having a contest, with Iago sounding laughingly anything but evil.

The many sets are a wonder to behold. Perhaps the most exquisite is when Aladdin enters the Cave of Wonders. Also, the calmness of the magic carpet ride during “A Whole New World” is the most serene scene in the show.

Aladdin runs about two and a half hours, with an intermission. It doesn’t seem that long, however, because the musical numbers are constantly popping, the dialogue is sharp and everything works in a steady rhythm.

And that aforementioned little girl seemed to be enjoying herself just as much at the end as she was at the beginning — and she wasn’t the only one, children or adults.

It’s easy to see why “Aladdin” is one of the highest grossing Broadway productions of all time, having grossed over $500 million. It has been seen by more than 14 million people worldwide.

And now’s your chance to join that list. Your children and grandchildren will thank you. You’ll probably even thank yourself.

Performing Arts Fort Worth presents “Aladdin”

Where: Bass Performance Hall, 525 Commerce St., Fort Worth

When: Now through Feb. 4.

Tickets: www.basshall.com. Inventory is extremely limited.