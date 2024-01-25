‘Magical’ estate for sale in NC has treehouse, wizard tent house and so much more

An estate that looks like it was plucked from a dreamy fairytale has landed on the real estate market in Asheville, North Carolina, for a whopping $20 million.

But this isn’t your ordinary estate — it comes with 20 dwelling structures, seven of which are completed. And if you’re picturing a campsite-like site, you’re in for a major surprise.

“The multi-complex property features viral video stars like the ‘Alchemy’ wizard tent house, the ‘Sanctuary’ treehouse, and the subterranean ‘Dragons Knoll’ home, which have been featured on major networks, such as HGTV, A&E and PBS,” a news release about the property said. “Earth & Sky Dwellings stands out for its fantastically-themed units and cozy living spaces that seamlessly blend into the mountainous surroundings.”

The estate — and the scenery — are no joke, with unique buildings that stand out from other cookie-cutter basic homes and carry an appeal that’s deeply impressive for folks of all ages.

One of the almost completed dwellings — the Steampunk

“The owners, Mike and Caroline Parrish, embarked on a journey to create a magical retreat by building their first unit ‘Sanctuary’ treehouse in 2016 before opening it up for business in April 2017,” the release describes.

“’Sanctuary’ was followed by the underground home, ‘Dragons Knoll’, and then came ‘The Perch’, a handicap-accessible home with an outdoor hanging bed. Around that same time, they built ‘Wizards Hollow’ with castle-like spires, ‘The Farmhouse’ with an outdoor, clawed tub, and ‘The Aerie’, a three level treehouse.”

The seven completed properties are listed as vacation rentals on Airbnb, the Asheville Citizen Times reports.

The listing is held by Tyler Coon of Savvy Realty.

