‘Magician’ swindles Walmart cashiers out of thousands with trick, Texas police say

One Texas city has a new magician who has been making the rounds at Walmart, police said.

Seguin police said one man has swindled cashiers out of thousands with a slight-of-the-hand trick.

“Penn & Teller — watch out,” the department said in a March 14 news release. “Seguin has their very own magician on the rise.”

A man stopped by a local Walmart twice — on January 10 and February 12 — to practice his tricks, police said.

“Sadly, only he knew about the performance,” the department said.

According to police, the man made off with around $2,700.

In the trick, the person “uses a slight of hand trick while counting out their change to pocket (the) money,” police said in the release.

Then the person will count out the money in front of the cashier to show they have been short-changed, while having the full amount hidden in their other hand, police said.

Police provided two separate photos of the man and urges anyone who recognizes him to contact 830-379-2123 so he can be “booked” for his next “performance.”

“Both a magician (and) a fashionista,” police said. “This individual changed for his performance and is pictured during both incidents.”

Seguin is about 35 miles northeast of San Antonio.