Magisterial district judge in Wayne to resign so all 3 MDJs aren't on ballot in same year

Magisterial District Judge Bonnie L. Carney, one of three district judges serving Wayne County, has announced she will retire mid-term so that the three seats are not up for election simultaneously in 2027. The six-year terms would normally be staggered.

Carney, whose district (22-03-1) is based in Hawley and extends across southern Wayne, was elected in 2003 for her first term. Her present term began in 2022, as did the terms of Judge Kay Bates (District 22-03-2, based in Honesdale) and Judge Jonathan J. Dunsinger (District 22-03-4, based in northern Wayne County). Their terms end together on Jan. 1, 2028.

In her announcement, she stated, “I recently submitted my letter of retirement, effective end of business day January 3, 2025, to Governor Josh Shapiro, State Court Administrator Andrea Toumenin, and The Honorable Judge Janine Edwards, President Judge of Wayne County.”

She stated that it was her personal decision that it is not in the best interests of Wayne County to have the three district judge seats up for election at the same time. To address this, she is exiting mid-term to allow the resulting vacancy in her district to be on the ballot in 2025. The seat must be vacant for 10 months prior to the general election, which is Nov. 4, 2025.

That creates a vacancy in her district for 2025, which she is offering to fill if she is considered for senior judge status. She included in her retirement letter she is willing to accept any assignment that meets the approval. "This may include being assigned to serve MDC (Magisterial District Court) 22-3-01 during the one-year vacancy, 2025," she stated in her announcement.

“Serving Wayne County and Pennsylvania as a member of the Judiciary for the past 21 years has been a very humbling experience," Carney stated. "This is public service at its highest level.”

Magisterial District Judge Bonnie L. Carney will retire early from Wayne County's District 22-03-1.

She noted that magisterial district judges (MDJs) in Pennsylvania handle 85% of the cases that come before the judiciary, as well as resolving civil matters that are within the jurisdiction of the minor courts. "Most often, this is the only contact a party will have with the Criminal Justice System," she said.

“The responsibilities of the position are great. The need for education endless. Strict ethical behaviors are required. Family sacrifices are many. Evidence of ties to your community necessary,” Carney offered as advice to any parties who would consider running for MDJ.

“In 2002, I received support from my family and my neighbors to pursue what I was feeling was my purpose," Carney recalled. "My community involvements and business experience were there for all to evaluate. To this day, I am grateful for the opportunity that I was awarded. It is an honor to serve the hard-working, good-intentioned people of Wayne County.”

District 22-03-1 includes Hawley Borough and the townships of Dreher, Lehigh, Palmyra, Paupack, Lake, Salem, and Sterling. The primary office is at the Hawley Borough Hall; satellite offices in Lehigh and Salem township buildings are maintained.

Carney stated that she will continue her commitment to the Special Court Judges Association of Pennsylvania. She currently chairs the Publications Committee. She is appointed to the Minor Judiciary Education Board. She added that with their consent, she will maintain local board commitments as well.

The late District Judge Bonnie Lewis (District 22-03-2) was last elected in 2005. She retired early in 2008. Her seat was temporarily filled by retired Judge Joan Snyder. Lewis' term would have been up in January 2013.

Lewis's retirement resulted in an election in 2009, the seat being won by Ted Mikulak. He started office in 2010, serving one term, and was succeeded by Judge Linus Myers.

Also in 2009, Judge Ronald Edwards (District 22-03-4 in northern Wayne) and Carney were re-elected to terms commencing in 2010.

Wayne County formerly had four magisterial districts, but was reduced to three in 2014 due to redistricting after Judge Jane Farrell, whose office was in Waymart, retired.

As a result, only the three remaining, re-aligned districts went up for election in 2015, their terms starting together in January 2016.

Bates and Dunsinger were first elected in their respective districts in 2021.

