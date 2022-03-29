New magistrate, administrator named to Greene County Domestic Relations Court

Mar. 29—A Xenia attorney appointed court administrator of the Greene County Domestic Relations Court was sworn in Tuesday as a magistrate.

Patricia N. Campbell replaces David McNamee, who recently was appointed judge of the Xenia Municipal Court and will assume the office on April 11.

Campbell, who was listed as a Super Lawyer in 2020 and 2021, has been in private practice for the last 13 years. A significant portion of her practice is dedicated to domestic relations and juvenile law at the trial and appellate level, according to a release from Greene County Domestic Relations Judge Cynthia Martin. She also represents Kraig Hagler, Greene County treasurer, in real estate tax matters.

She joins Martin and magistrates Kimberly Stump Combs and Amanda Holmes on the Domestic Relations Court bench.

Campbell is a graduate of Beavercreek High School, Wright State University and University of Dayton's School of Law, where she was a member of the Law Review.