Magistrate censured over defendant's release

Jan. 13—Longtime Santa Fe County Magistrate George Anaya Jr. has been censured in part for arranging a violent offender's release from jail on a Saturday, bypassing prosecutors and violating court protocol, according to the New Mexico Supreme Court.

The high court in December accepted an agreement and consent to discipline between the Judicial Standards Commission and Anaya. Under the agreement, Anaya acknowledged there was sufficient evidence to establish willful misconduct in office. It is his first such violation, according to the high court's opinion in the case.

"I made a mistake, and I've taken responsibility for it," Anaya said Wednesday. "I've learned from it, and I'm moving forward." The judge, who said previously he won't seek reelection, declined to comment further.

According to the court opinion, Anaya received a cellphone call April 3, 2020, a Friday, from the father of Danielle Gallegos, who had been arrested and charged with multiple felonies that day. Anaya received a second phone call the next day from the father, Fernando Gallegos, and then signed an order of release freeing Danielle Gallegos pending her trial.

Magistrate Court protocols call for violent offenders to remain in custody until the next business day, giving prosecutors a chance to review charges and make determinations. Anaya deprived them of that chance, the court opinion states.

According to online court records, Danielle Gallegos, 31, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of trafficking controlled substances, both first-time offenses on a second-degree felony; child abuse not resulting in death or great bodily harm, criminal sexual penetration and aggravated battery with a weapon, all third-degree felonies; conspiracy to commit aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a controlled substance, all fourth-degree felonies; and delivery or manufacture of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. The status of the case was unclear in court records.

The high court opinion states Anaya should have interrupted Fernando Gallegos during the first call to say the contact was improper and then told him to consult with a lawyer or have his daughter file a motion. It adds Anaya should have recognized Fernando Gallegos' phone number when he called Saturday and not answered the phone — and once he did answer, he should have said he couldn't speak about the case without the prosecutor present, then ended the call. Anaya should have notified the District Attorney's Office about both calls, the opinion states.

Specifically, according to the court opinion, Anaya violated conduct code rules regarding compliance with the law, promoting confidence in the judiciary, avoiding external influences on judicial conduct, cooperation with others in administration of court business, ensuring the right to be heard and avoiding ex parte (one-side only) communications.

The censure amounts to a public condemnation of actions and "serves as an assurance to the public that improper judicial behavior will not be tolerated," according to the court opinion.

Anaya, a Democrat, was elected to the court in 1986 and served two four-year terms, until he lost a 1994 primary election to Richard "Buzzy" Padilla. Anaya lost a second bid for the Division III seat in 1998 to Padilla, but he won a special election in 2000 for the Division II position over Republican appointee Dennis Miller.