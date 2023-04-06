Magistrate: 'Dismissal is warranted' in court fight over spending for Confederate monuments

Civil rights activist Earl M. Johnson Jr., shown in a 2021 photo in front of a pedestal where a Confederate soldier statue formerly stood, asked a federal judge for an order blocking the city of Jacksonville from adopting budgets that spend any money on maintenance or preservation of tributes or memorials to Confederates or the Confederacy, including street signs carrying Confederates' names.

A federal magistrate is recommending dismissing a Jacksonville civil rights activist’s lawsuit over tax money being spent to maintain Confederate monuments and tributes, including names of five counties honoring ex-Confederates.

Disbarred attorney Earl Johnson Jr. didn’t lay out a convincing case that he has legal standing to sue, so “dismissal is warranted,” U.S. Magistrate Patricia Barksdale wrote in a report to U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard.

Howard will make the final decision on the case but assigned Barksdale to evaluate dismissal motions that lawyers for Mayor Lenny Curry and Gov. Ron DeSantis filed on behalf of the city and state governments.

Johnson, who campaigns to remove memorials to the Confederacy from public land through the website TakeItDownNow.org, went to court in July 2021 seeking an order barring the city and state from spending money to maintain public tributes to Confederates in anything from statues to street signs.

He expanded that suit last year, asking for a declaratory judgment that would set the stage for efforts to rename five counties — Baker, Bradford, Hendry, Lee and Pasco — named for men who served the pro-slavery, secessionist government that lost the Civil War.

But Barksdale concluded the lawsuit was flawed because Johnson didn’t show a distinct personal damage that was needed to have legal standing to sue.

Johnson’s status as a Black man whose ancestors had been enslaved in the South and being repulsed by the mementos’ embrace of white supremacy was “insufficient,” the magistrate wrote, because that fit what earlier case law had called “a generalized grievance shared in substantially equal measure by … a large class of citizens” who also lacked standing.

But the magistrate didn’t agree with requests by city and state attorneys to dismiss the case “with prejudice,” which would have meant the issue was decided permanently in the governments’ favor.

“A dismissal for lack of jurisdiction is not a judgment on the merits and must be entered without prejudice,” Barksdale wrote.

That would leave the door open for changes in the way the case is argued and could lead to a different outcome the next time a judge looked at the issue.

Johnson said Wednesday he was working through Barksdale's 59-page report and weighing options for continuing to argue his case.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Lawsuit over spending for Confederate memorials could be dismissed