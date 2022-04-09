no caption

KEYSER - The only defendant charged with felonies in connection with the massive deer poaching investigation that stretched over three counties saw those felonies dismissed Friday in Mineral County Magistrate Court.

Chris Biggs had been charged with forgery and conspiracy to commit forgery but Grant County Magistrate Willard Earle II, who presided over Friday’s hearing, granted attorney Dan James’ motion to dismiss the charges, apparently following out-of-court discussions between James and Rebecca Miller, the Hampshire County prosecuting attorney.

Miller was brought in to prosecute the case when Mineral County prosecutor Cody Pancake recused himself due to two of the other defendants in the poaching case being former Mineral County deputies.

Chris Biggs and son Tyler Biggs, and Dalton Dolly were among eight persons charged in what is believed to be the largest deer poaching case in West Virginia DNR history.

A total of 223 charges were filed in connection with the illegal killing of at least 27 antlered bucks in Mineral Grant, and Hampshire counties.

The other defendants were Robert Horner Sr., Robert Horner Jr., Ivy Rodeheaver, Colton Broadwater and Gregory Broadwater.

Chris Biggs, who was the EMS chief for the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services, was suspended from his job there, but continues to answer calls with Keyser EMS. He remains charged with four misdemeanor counts.

Tyler Biggs and Dolly resigned from the Mineral County Sheriff’s Department during the investigation.

Both Chris and Tyler Biggs, as well as Robert Horner Sr. and Robert Horner Jr., are scheduled for pre-trial hearings on May 16.

This article originally appeared on Mineral Daily News-Tribune: Magistrate dismisses felony charges against Biggs