Magistrate Jennifer Lemon files for another term

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Magistrate Jennifer Lemon has filed for another four-year term in the office she currently holds in Berkeley County Magistrate Court.

Lemon was appointed to her current term in October 2022 to fill the unexpired term of long-time magistrate Harry Snow, who retired.

She brings two decades of experience in law enforcement and the court system, having worked for seven years in the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department and two years as a Magistrate Assistant in the Berkeley County Magistrate Court.

Jennifer Lemon

Before moving to Berkeley County in 2005, she worked 10 years for the state of Iowa court system.

“I have really come to love this area and community, and I really enjoy this work although it can be challenging and a bit demanding. There is a balance of working with victims as well as the accused, and I always strive to be fair, impartial and respectful of everyone I deal with, while still keeping the safety of the community in mind,” Lemon said of the role.

Lemon said that her time in various roles within the court system gave her the opportunity to learn from professionals who were skilled in their roles, both in terms of compassion for the citizens they serve and their dedication to the application of the law.

“My greatest hope is that this role can make a difference in helping people potentially learn from their mistakes yet have a chance to change after taking responsibility for those actions,” she said.

Washington County schools funding: Washington County revises plan to add teachers as state funding to schools is reduced

Student of the Week winner: Herald-Mail Student of the Week: See this week's winner

Berkeley County Magistrate Court is the busiest in the state, Lemon said. There are currently six Magistrates with a seventh soon to be added.

“Even with an additional magistrate, our courts will remain busy. Therefore, it is important to have experienced magistrates who can keep cases moving while still protecting people’s rights,” Lemon said. “Along with having a good grasp of the legal concepts governing each case, I think a good Magistrate must remember that no two cases are exactly the same and each case must be approached understanding that."

Lemon and her husband, Mark, are the parents of two sons, Nicholas and Grant. In her free time, she and her husband enjoy riding on their motorcycle, travelling and reading a good book.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Magistrate Jennifer Lemon files for another term