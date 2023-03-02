Magistrate pleads not guilty to DWI; attorney says Khalsa weighing resignation

Mar. 1—Santa Fe County Magistrate Dev Atma Khalsa has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a DWI arrest early Sunday morning, but his attorney indicated the recently elected judge is considering whether to resign from the bench.

Khalsa appeared in court for a virtual arraignment Wednesday morning and pleaded not guilty to charges of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, careless driving and driving with an expired driver's license.

A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 29.

Khalsa, who was elected magistrate in November, was arrested after Santa Fe police responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 25 near the St. Francis Drive exit. He was taken to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

According to a criminal complaint, a Santa Fe Police Department officer wrote Khalsa smelled of alcohol following the incident. The judge denied having been drinking and refused a blood draw.

The officer wrote when he informed Khalsa he was being placed under arrest on a DWI charge, "he still seemed confused, showing impairment to the slightest degree."

Khalsa declined to comment to The New Mexican when reached by telephone, but attorney Kitren Fischer, who is representing Khalsa, sent a statement on his behalf Wednesday afternoon.

"Dev Atma Khalsa is contesting the criminal charge filed against him, so we cannot comment on the defenses of his case at this time," Fischer wrote. "Mr. Khalsa does want to say that he is very sorry for his actions. Mr. Khalsa believes that nobody is above the law, especially a judge. Mr. Khalsa extends his sincere apologies to the staff and judges at the Magistrate Court who are picking up the slack in his absence, and to those who entrusted him with public office. Mr. Khalsa will work hard to regain the trust of the community."

Fischer said Khalsa is "evaluating resignation and will decide shortly."

Khalsa showed up to work in court Monday morning but was removed from the bench about an hour later. Chief District Judge Bryan Biedscheid said the Judicial Standards Commission and state Supreme Court will have to decide what to do, but that as chief judge he has ordered Khalsa not conduct any hearings in the meantime.

Police initially charged Khalsa with aggravated DWI, but on Monday downgraded the charge to driving while under the influence and added a charge of careless driving.

Deputy Police Chief Matthew Champlin on Sunday said the charge likely would be downgraded. He said refusing to submit to a chemical test would elevate a DWI to an "aggravated" charge, but that under state law, police are not entitled to a sample of a person's blood for misdemeanor DWI offenses.

The arresting officer does not appear to have asked Khalsa for a breath sample, according to the criminal complaint.