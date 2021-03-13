Magistrate resigns: Poe leaves post after probe into 'sexual, homophobic and racist comments'

Samantha Perry, Bluefield Daily Telegraph, W.Va.
Mar. 13—PRINCETON — A Mercer County magistrate has resigned from the bench after an investigation into alleged "inappropriate sexual, homophobic and racist comments" to a frequent courthouse visitor.

Charles Poe resigned Friday in a letter to Mercer County Circuit Judge William Sadler following an investigation by the state Judicial Investigation Commission (JIC).

The investigation into Poe began Jan. 26 after an ethics complaint was made against him.

In addition to the inappropriate comments, Poe also allegedly made discriminatory comments verbally and by text message.

The JIC report also states that the complainant said Poe also sent "indecent photos, cartoons and at least one video" by text message, and messages serving as a reminder of his position as a magistrate.

"Respondent (Poe) admitted the text messages in question came from him" in a sworn statement, according to the JIC report.

At least one other previous judicial employee also "suffered the same type of unseemly conduct" by Poe, the report stated.

In an agreement with the JIC, Poe agreed to immediately resign his position and never again seek judicial office in West Virginia by election or appointment.

— See Sunday's edition of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph for more details on this case.

