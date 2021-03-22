Magistrate to rule on bail for Free Keene leader

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Hayward, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mar. 22—CONCORD — A U.S. magistrate is expected to rule soon on a bail request by Free Keene leader Ian Freeman, who faces federal money laundering, fraud and conspiracy charges in connection with a Bitcoin-dollar exchange system.

Freeman has accessed $1.66 million worth of Bitcoin and had $178,000 in cash in his safe when his house was raided by federal authorities last week, prosecutors said on Friday.

Federal prosecutors also said Freeman has access to gold, silver, and possibly other liquid assets and cryptocurrencies. Freeman — who faces eight felony charges including money laundering, wire fraud and conspiracy — could tap those assets and use them to flee if a judge releases him on bail, prosecutors warned.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Georgina MacDonald expressed those concerns during a bail hearing streamed live Friday from U.S. District Court in Concord.

The hearing ended with Judge Magistrate Andrea Johnstone deferring a decision and promising a written order as soon as possible.

Last Tuesday, the FBI arrested Freeman and five others who are part of the libertarian Free Keene movement on charges related to a Bitcoin-dollar exchange system they ran through churches they were closely affiliated with.

Freeman is the only one to face charges of money laundering and operating a continuing financial crimes enterprise, which call for mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years.

MacDonald called Freeman a sophisticated cybercriminal.

Close to 70 people, including media, FBI agents and some with cryptic names, logged on for the hearing. Freeman participated via video feed from Merrimack County jail.

On Saturday, about a dozen activists protested the arrest of Freeman and five others outside the Keene Police Department.

Veteran defense lawyer Mark Sisti said his client is a perfect example of someone who should be released on bail.

Sisti said Freeman has only three felony arrests on his record, dating back 8 to 11 years. He's not charged with a violent crime or drug dealing. He faces a novel prosecution in New Hampshire that will be lengthy and complex.

And he's known for years of the FBI investigation because people that agents interviewed would tell him.

"If he chose to leave the jurisdiction for fear of being charged, he'd be gone by now," Sisti said.

MacDonald said most of the other co-defendants have been released.

While authorities have confiscated the cash they found at his house, they do not have access to his 28 Bitcoins, MacDonald said.

She said Freeman used accounts set up for the Shire Free Church, where he is paid as the minister, to convert dollars that others acquired from romance fraud, investment fraud and your-friend's-in-jail fraud to Bitcoin.

He offered anonymity, didn't ask questions and charged a 10% exchange fee. Legitimate exchange services charge 3% or less, she said.

On the day of the FBI raid, Shire Free Church received an exchange request from a person who had bilked an 80-year-old woman of $4,000 in a romance scam, MacDonald said.

"His release places many victims at risk of financial harm," MacDonald said.

mhayward@unionleader.com

Recommended Stories

  • Buffy Birrittella, Ralph Lauren’s Right Arm, Gives an Exit Interview

    Birrittella oversaw women's design and worked with Lauren in bringing his vision and dreams to life for 50 years.

  • Dee Ocleppo Plots Global Expansion and Teams With Farfetch

    Dee Ocleppo-Hilfiger is strategizing how to grow her online fan base and sees Farfetch as a major partner for distribution.

  • Police station attacked and officers injured as Bristol 'Kill the Bill' protest descends into 'disgraceful' riot

    A police station was attacked and officers were hurt after a 'Kill the Bill' protest in Bristol turned violent.

  • Hong Kong democracy activists set to return from China after jail terms

    Eight Hong Kong democracy activists detained in China last year for illegally crossing the border were due back in the city on Monday after completing jail terms, in a case that drew international attention and concern over their treatment. They were among 12 activists whose boat was intercepted at sea by mainland authorities in August 2020 allegedly en route to the democratic island of Taiwan. All had faced charges in Hong Kong over the pro-democracy protest movement and are expected to be taken directly into custody on their return.

  • In Myanmar's hinterland, army uproots ethnic Karen villagers

    In the jungles of southeast Myanmar, the army was shooting and otherwise oppressing civilians long before last month’s military coup. In the country’s remote southeast, an army offensive has driven as many as 8,000 ethnic Karen people to flee their homes in what aid groups say is the worst upheaval there for nearly 10 years. This crisis in the borderlands has been overshadowed by the deadly crackdown on the mass movement protesting the military’s takeover of power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • Black student forced to kneel while apologizing to white headmaster

    Trayson Paul, an 11-year-old student at the St. Martin de Porres Marianist school in Uniondale, NY was admonished for working on the wrong assignment in English class and sent to Headmaster John Holian‘s office, as reported by TMZ. Holian, claiming he’d been informed by the father of a Nigerian student at the $15,000-per-year school that it’s the “African way of apologizing,” ordered Paul to get on his knees and confess his misdeed, reported TMZ.

  • Man arrested after taking toddler into zoo elephant enclosure

    Jose Navarrete charged with child cruelty and held on $100,000 bail

  • A white headmaster reportedly told an 11-year-old Black student to apologize to a teacher the 'African way' by kneeling down to the ground

    Trisha Paul said her normally outgoing son has become "really reserved" following the interaction with the headmaster.

  • A federal judge condemned US media as 'dangerous' in his dissent to a defamation case

    Judge Laurence Silberman issued a dissent criticizing top US news outlets, Silicon Valley, and a landmark SCOTUS case protecting press freedom.

  • N. Korean diplomats leaving Malaysia after ties are severed

    North Korean diplomats vacated their embassy in Malaysia and were expelled Sunday, after the two nations cut diplomatic relations in a spat over the extradition of a North Korean criminal suspect to the United States. The North Korean flag and embassy signage were removed from the premise in a Kuala Lumpur suburb. “This action is a reminder that Malaysia shall never tolerate any attempt to meddle in our internal affairs and judiciary, disrespect our governance system and constantly create unnecessary tensions in defiance of the rules-based international order,” he said in a statement.

  • Rihanna has just dropped $13.8 million on a sprawling Beverly Hills property

    Features of the multimillion-dollar home include a Balinese style master ensuite, a spa, and several al fresco terraces.

  • Australia warned of 'life-threatening' flash floods

    Dozens of people are rescued from floodwaters, as torrential rains batter the country's east coast.

  • Pelosi baited Republicans by collecting positive news coverage about Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus deal from their districts

    Pelosi last week published blog posts with PDF front pages, showing positive coverage of Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus in Republican districts.

  • 'The Walking Dead': Paola Lázaro says Princess regrets her decision by the end of Sunday's emotional episode

    Paola Lázaro speaks with Insider about the emotional deep dive into her character's background on Sunday's "TWD."

  • Australia to evacuate thousands as Sydney faces worst floods in 60 years

    Australian authorities are planning to evacuate thousands more people on Monday from flood-affected suburbs in Sydney's west, which is set for its worst flooding in 60 years with drenching rain expected to continue for the next few days. Unrelenting rains over the past three days swelled rivers in Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW), causing widespread damage and triggering calls for mass evacuations. "We need to brace ourselves, it will be a very difficult week," NSW state Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

  • Russian jets, Syrian army target northwestern Syria

    Russian jets and Syrian army forces targeted opposition-held areas of northwestern Syria on Sunday.A woman and a child were among seven civilians killed when mortar rounds hit a hospital in the city of Atareb.Videos obtained by Reuters from two witnesses show a ward damaged and civil defense rescuers carrying blood-stained patients outside. Reuters could not verify their authenticity.The Turkish Defence Ministry said Syrian army forces were behind that attack.Separately, Russian jets targeted a gas facility, cement factory, and several towns and cities near Syria's border with Turkey.Sources say one air strike came close to hitting the densely populated refugee camps in the area.One White Helmet volunteer described the attacks:"Four air raids were carried out by a Russian warplane and targeted the Bab al Hawa area that is located at the Syrian-Turkish border. The strike resulted in several injuries and there is no confirmed information related to the number of martyrs. There are huge fires and our teams are working to extinguish them."The gas facility targeted was near Samada city in Idlib province.It's the latest attack on fuel facilities that are an economic lifeline for a region home to more than four million people.Western intelligence sources say Russia was behind a ballistic missile strike earlier this month that set dozens of local oil refineries ablaze.Syria and Russia say they only target militant groups and deny any indiscriminate shelling of civilian areas, or deliberate attacks on hospitals and infrastructure.Last March, Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in Syria's war, agreed on a ceasefire to halt an escalation of violence in Idlib.

  • Man charged with beating man to death with hammer confesses to 15 other killings in New Mexico, including ex-wife

    Sean Lannon, 47, beat Michael Dabkowski, 66, to death with a hammer and has confessed to killing 15 more people in New Mexico, including his ex-wife.

  • Driving diversity: Hamilton ready to chase 8th F1 title

    If Lewis Hamilton wins an eighth Formula One title, he will stand alone among the sport's greats. Hamilton's decision to pen a one-year contract with Mercedes sparked speculation he may call it quits when the sun sets on the F1 season at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December. Hamilton will be nearly 37 by then and, if he does successfully defend his F1 crown, the British driver will move one ahead of fellow great Michael Schumacher.

  • Pakistan court condemns 2 men to death in highway rape case

    A Pakistani court sentenced two men to death on Saturday for the gang rape of a woman in front of her children last year alongside a motorway in the eastern city of Lahore, a prosecutor said. Hafiz Asghar said the verdict in the closely watched, six-month trial of Abid Malhi and his accomplice Shafqat Ali was issued inside the prison where it was held in Lahore. Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta also sentenced the men to 14 years imprisonment, time that must be served before any executions can take place, he added.

  • Vaccinated pregnant mothers pass antibodies to babies, research shows

    Florida healthcare worker was vaccinated three weeks before giving birth to girl with Covid-19 antibodies