Magistrate rules beachside man cave has to go. Owner has 30 days to remove it or face fines

The beachside “man cave” made out of shipping containers has to go.

That’s the ruling a special magistrate issued Wednesday. Homeowner Joseph Traska violated two provisions of Brevard County code in his attempt to build the stacked structure, the order stated.

He has 30 days to unstack the shipping containers, at his expense, and obtain an approved revision to the permit or return the property to its original configuration prior to construction. If the unstacked containers remain on the property at 134 Diane Circle, in unincorporated enclave between Indian Harbour Beach and Indialantic, they must be placed in a manner that complies with county code.

Code states new shipping containers can only be used as residential storage.

Traska also was ordered to pay $550 in enforcement costs.

What did the "man cave" permit say?

The permitting plans Traska submitted to the county last year about the addition in his backyard, labeled as “Traska Man Cave,” outlined roughly 670-square-foot living space, two balconies and a spiral staircase. The homeowner estimated he invested $68,000 in the project.

County officials admitted the permit was issued in error due to a “process failure.”

When did construction stop in the beachside neighborhood?

Construction was halted in October after neighbors took notice. That’s when county officials said Taska argued he should be able to keep the structure since he altered the containers from their original design.

He stated the project passed three inspections and the permit was individually reviewed more than 34 times.

What now?

Traska has the option to appeal the magistrate’s decision. If he takes that route, his case would be heard a by three-judge panel of the 18th Judicial Circuit.

Calls to Traska and his attorney Friday were not returned.

What is the reaction from the County Commission chair?

"I am grateful this fight is behind us. This has been a long road," County Commission Chair Jason Steele said. "This is definitely in the best interest of the people. We are also grateful to the magistrate, Stewart P Capps."

A special magistrate has ruled that the homeowner violated two provisions of Brevard County code in his attempt to build the stacked structure and must take it down within 30 days.

