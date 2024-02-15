Magistrate’s widow, 58, spared jail after knocking down pensioner while distracted by grandchild

Julie Parkin was distracted by one of her grandchildren and accidentally ran down an elderly woman who was crossing the road - Cavendish Press (Manchester)

A singing grandchild distracted a magistrate’s widow moments before she drove her car into a pensioner who was crossing the road, a court heard.

Julie Parkin, 58 was taking her grandchildren, aged 10 and six, to a McDonald’s in Ashton-Under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, when she crashed her car into Patricia Dermody, 75, inflicting traumatic injuries on her. She died in hospital 10 days later, after contracting pneumonia, Tameside magistrates’ court was told.

Parkin, whose late husband sat as a magistrate in Oldham, said she was distracted by her grandchild who was singing along to music next to her in the passenger seat of the black Mercedes CLK.

Parkin admitted causing death by careless driving but was spared an immediate custodial sentence and handed a six-month sentence, suspended for two years.

Mrs Dermody’s widower, Terence Dermody, said his family bore no ill will towards Parkin, because she would have to live with what she had done.

‘I forgive you’

In the court, Parkin, a church volunteer, turned to the victim’s family sitting in the public gallery and said: “I am so sorry.” Mr Dermody replied, “I forgive you.”

The accident occurred on Dec 18 2021 during a Christmas shopping trip.

Andrew Hey, prosecuting, said Parkin had been travelling with one child in the front passenger seat and another in the rear.

“She came to a stop at a red traffic light and while the defendant was stationary Mrs Dermody began to cross the carriageway.

“But some six seconds after starting to cross and before Mrs Dermody completed the journey the defendant set off from the traffic lights and accelerated away from the traffic lights.

“Then four seconds after setting off, she then collided with Mrs Dermody who was still on the carriageway. Mrs Dermody had been in the carriage way for a total of 10 seconds when the collision occurred.”

He added: “It is accepted the defendant had been briefly distracted by her grandchild who was restrained in the front of the vehicle.”

‘Impeccable driving record’

Mohamed Patel, in mitigation, said Parkin had an “impeccable driving record” and had no points on her licence.

He said: “She was married to David Parkin, a magistrate at Oldham magistrates court until 2008.

“He was suffering from cancer and died from heart failure. That was a tragic moment for her. She felt as if she lost half of her life so she can fully understand how Mr Dermody is feeling.”

’’She has shown her remorse and I am grateful that Mr Dermody showed no malice towards her. It is a tragedy that this accident took place.”

Parkin was banned from driving for two years, ordered to undertake 15 days of rehabilitation activity with the probation service and pay £239 in costs and victim surcharge.

When sentencing Parkin, JP Michael Crossley said to Mr Dermody: “We would just like to thank the family for your dignified and brave stance. The victim personal statement was very moving.’’