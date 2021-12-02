Maglinger files for reelection as Jailer

Dec. 2—Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger has filed to run for another term of office.

Maglinger, a former Owensboro Police Department officer and detective, was appointed jailer in 2017, after the retirement of then-Jailer David Osborne. Maglinger was elected for a full term in 2018.

In a press release, Maglinger said has worked to improve security at the detention center, while focusing on reducing contraband and, adding inmate programs and increasing pay for deputy jailers.

The release said Maglinger future goals would be expand vocational and occupational training for inmates, host regional training for deputy jailers at the jail, and continue advocating for increased pay for deputies.