Magna Imperio Systems Announces Joint Venture in Latin America

HOUSTON, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magna Imperio Systems Corp. (MI Systems), a Texas-based leading organization in technology and innovative water treatment solutions, will embark on a joint venture with Magna Imperio Systems Corp. Mexico, headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico. By merging with an in-country engineering procurement contractor of over a dozen water plants and owner of 14 treatment plants producing multiple MGDs (million gallons per day), MI Systems will be able to demonstrate the capability of their innovative Electrochemical Nano Diffusion (END®) technology on a larger scale. Furthermore, Mexico is the proving ground that they can desalinate water cheaper than anyone in the world, while at the same time building a modular, large scale plant, faster and more economical.

The joint venture in Mexico is run by former key people in the water industry and government of Mexico, ensuring MI Systems can deliver value faster and more cost effectively than anybody else in the industry. CEO Magna Imperio Systems Corp. Mexico, says: "In Mexico, we typically see issues with high silica, arsenic, fluoride, and TDS in the water—problems that fit the END® technology very well. With MI Systems, we have an opportunity to efficiently provide clean water for millions of citizens that don't have access to clean water right now."

The joint venture in Latin America unites a top-notch construction company that's built over 14 water treatment plants with experienced engineers in the water industry in both Mexico and the United States who collectively have over 437 patents in water treatment, desalination, and refining technology and solutions.

"Magna Imperio Systems Corp. Mexico can deliver a product that uses less energy and cleans more water than any other water treatment solution out there, while at the same time installing the system faster with our modular "plug-and-play" delivery model," says CEO of MI Systems Grant Page.

About Magna Imperio Systems

Magna Imperio Systems Corp. is a Texas-based national and international water treatment solutions company that designs, develops, and manufactures the highest recovery, most energy- and cost-efficient water treatment systems in the world. The core of MI Systems' water treatment solutions is its patented Electrochemical Nano Diffusion (END®) process, a transformation of the long-established electrodialysis reversal (EDR) process, which has established new benchmarks in terms of energy efficiency and recovery for desalination technology. END® offers up to 60% energy savings versus traditional treatment technologies, with clean water recoveries up to 99+%, capitalizing on the far-reaching impacts of Maximum Recovery, Minimum Energy™.

This level of recovery extends the life of each drop, and clients are able to minimize waste in direct treatment of water sources or recycle and reuse their wastewater for future processes, thus cutting costs by increasing their available water supply without purchasing additional water.

