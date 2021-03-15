Magna reveals electric live axle for pickup truck use

Joel Stocksdale
·2 min read



Right now, the hottest thing in electrification is pickup trucks. Most of the early examples seem to be using purpose-built platforms and drivetrains to meet the challenge, such as with the GMC Hummer EV and its fully independent suspension. But a new product from Magna may make it easier to electrify even more truck platforms than if every manufacturer was developing specialty trucks.

Magna calls it the eBeam, and it's a solid axle with either one or two electric motors positioned in the middle. And that's really about the extent of the design. But it's important because this electrified axle is designed to bolt right where an old rear axle for an internal combustion powertrain would go. It can work with existing truck frames and suspension systems. So you could hypothetically create a fully electric version of an existing truck quickly and easily. Not only that, but the live axle would maintain the off-road articulation that many truck fans appreciate, plus it's a simple and rugged design.

There will be a variety of eBeam models available with different sizes and configurations that can be scaled for truck type and volume. It can use a single motor and single-speed transmission, a single motor with two-speed transmission, or dual motors, which would also allow for torque vectoring. Power output ranges from 161 horsepower to 335. Magna also notes that it can help develop and provide an electric motor for the front wheels and axles for four-wheel-drive applications. This would mainly leave automakers with battery placement to sort out.

Magna hasn't said if any automakers have decided to use the eBeam, and similarly no automakers have said anything about working with Magna. We did notice that the electric Ford F-150 one of our spy photographers caught recently has a rear axle design that doesn't look massive different to this, and Magna has worked with Ford before in developing the brand's trailer steer system. Then again, they're grainy photos, so we may be missing some important differences. And any similarities could be completely coincidental. Regardless, we think the potential of easily adapted electric axles for more rapid fleet electrification is great.

Related Video:

You Might Also Like

Recommended Stories

  • Mercedes-Benz GLE loses remarkable E-Active Body Control suspension

    Mercedes’ trick E-Active Body Control suspension system is no longer available in the GLE-Class, Motor Trend reports. It will still be offered in the Mercedes-Benz GLS, but only on the V8-equipped GLS 580 and GLS 600 Maybach (where it’s standard). The suspension system will no longer be available with the six-cylinder GLS 450.

  • Viola Davis Just Made Oscars History as the Most-Nominated Black Actress

    Viola Davis has wowed us with some incredible performances over the years, and now she's making history for it. After receiving a best actress Oscar nomination for her role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, the actress became the award show's most-nominated Black actress of all time.

  • Viola Davis is now the most nominated Black actress in Oscars history

    Viola Davis, who earned her fourth nod for 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,' has made history as the Black actress with the most Academy Award nominations ever.

  • Boeing 737 MAX Orders Finally Start to Flow

    The troubled jet is regaining some order momentum, thanks to a combination of longtime customers and new ones.

  • 2021 Nissan Rogue to Add Turbo 1.5L Three-Cylinder for Better MPG

    Nissan says the new engine, which is rated at up to 33 mpg combined by the EPA, will be part of a 'small pilot program.'

  • Kim Kardashian Teases PAW Patrol Movie Role at Kids' Choice Awards: 'My Kids Can Barely Believe It'

    "Kim's character is a new character being created for her specifically in the film," a source previously told PEOPLE

  • Wealthy countries are choosing pharma profits over global immunity

    Developing nations say intellectual property rules should be waived to boost vaccine production. Rich countries disagree.

  • 7 jurors picked, 7 to come in ex-cop's trial in George Floyd's death

    The process of questioning jurors has been long and nuanced.

  • German solar car firm Sono Motors explores U.S. stock market listing: sources

    German solar car firm Sono Motors is exploring a U.S. stock market listing that may value the company at more than $1 billion, people close to the matter said. Sono Motors is developing an electric car that uses solar panels on its outside to power its batteries, but which can also be charged using a plug. The solar panels generate energy worth on average 112 kilometers a week.

  • Car of the Week: This 1989 Lamborghini Countach Is a Classic That Still Inspires Awe

    The 1989 example, released to celebrate the marque’s 25th anniversary, has only 623 miles on it.

  • Automakers embrace electric vehicles. But what about buyers?

    The world’s major automakers have made something abundantly clear: They believe electric vehicles will dominate their industry in the years ahead. When Bock recently replaced his family's 2013 Honda Pilot SUV, he considered — and then dismissed — the idea of buying an electric vehicle. “I would consider it if the prices would come down,” Bock said, though leaving open the possibility of buying an electric vehicle next time.

  • Rubius Stock Flies To Record High After Experimental Cancer Drug Proves Itself

    An experimental cancer treatment from Rubius Therapeutics showed early promise on Monday, leading RUBY stock to more than double. The news put shares at a record high.

  • 8 Million Are Eligible for Stimulus but Haven’t Received It

    The IRS estimates that eight million households were eligible for payments when the first and second rounds of stimulus were distributed, but they never received the money. In most cases, this is...

  • Is Biden to blame for rising gas prices?

    Prices at the gas pump are significantly higher than last November — threatening to hit $3 a gallon by summer — triggering debate over whether Joe Biden, less than two months into his presidency, bears the blame. Since the inauguration, Republicans and right-leaning commentators have wasted few opportunities to link the price increases to Biden’s policies and predict that the worse is yet to ...

  • House Democrats says they won’t co-operate with Republicans who made false election fraud claims

    ‘If you don’t recognise our democracy at this point in time, then I don’t think you’re going to be helpful to successful legislation’

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Meghan Markle ‘Didn’t Understand’ Wedding Rules Because ‘She Is American,’ Archbishop’s Office Told Vicar

    WPA PoolAn Anglican vicar has claimed he was told by staff at the Archbishop of Canterbury’s office that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s claim that they got married in the back garden of their home—three days before their official wedding—may be the result of a misunderstanding stemming from the fact that “Meghan is an American.”Rev. Mark Edwards has told his local paper in Newcastle, The Chronicle, that he contacted Archbishop Justin Welby’s office to “get some clarity” on the claim after the couple mentioned it in their Oprah Winfrey interview. He said he was motivated in part to do so because he has been flooded with requests for private or outdoor weddings during lockdown that he has not been able to fulfill, because the law states that Church of England weddings must take place in “a certified place of worship” and cannot be conducted outside.Prince William Leads the Royal Fightback Against Meghan and HarryThe Chronicle reported he was told by a staff member at Welby’s office: “Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand.”The Archbishop of Canterbury’s office has refused to comment either way on remarks about the wedding made by Meghan and Harry in the interview about their 2018 wedding.During last week’s bombshell interview, Meghan said: “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that.“The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury.”Later on in the show, Harry concurred with his wife, saying the “marriage” had taken place with just them and Welby in the garden of Nottingham Cottage, the property in the grounds of Kensington Palace, where Harry and Meghan were living at the time.The claims were hotly contested in the British media, much of which has been highly critical of Meghan and Harry giving the interview, and have used apparent inaccuracies and contradictions in the interview in an effort to undermine its credibility and question the allegations of racism raised by the couple.In the Church of England, weddings require at least two witnesses, and the public must have “unrestricted access” to the ceremony so objections can be lodged.Edwards said the person he spoke to told him: “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event.”Edwards said it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight.”He told ChronicleLive: “It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding.“Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens?“Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices.“I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law.“I think we need a clarifying statement—we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo aren't giving customers their $1,400 stimulus checks until March 17. Other banks have paid out already.

    JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo said they were following instructions from the IRS, which listed March 17 as the "official payment date" for checks.

  • "A boomtown feel": Florida's pandemic response gets a second look from the national media

    After a solid year of living with a pandemic, the national press is beginning to ask the question that even Democrats have been quietly pondering in the Sunshine State: Was Gov. Ron DeSantis' pandemic response right for Florida?Don't forget: More than 32,000 Floridians have died, a number the state's leaders rarely acknowledge, but our death rate is no worse than the national average — and better than some states with tighter restrictions.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The Los Angeles Times compared Florida and California's responses:"California imposed myriad restrictions that battered the economy, and have left most public school students learning at home for a year. ... Florida adopted a more laissez-faire approach decried by public health experts — allowing indoor restaurant dining, leaving masks optional and getting children back in classrooms sooner."But, it points out, "If California had Florida’s death rate, roughly 6,000 more Californians would be dead from COVID-19, and tens of thousands of additional patients likely would have landed in already overburdened hospitals. And if Florida had California’s death rate, roughly 3,000 fewer Floridians would be dead from COVID-19."On Sunday's front page, the New York Times explored the positives — from the booming real-estate market to Florida's low unemployment rate — of an early reopening: "Much of the state has a boomtown feel," writes Patricia Mazzei, "a sense of making up for months of lost time."The Times notes that Florida's unemployment rate is 5.1%, compared to 9.3% in California, 8.7% in New York and 6.9% in Texas."That debate about reopening schools? It came and went months ago. Children have been in classrooms since the fall."The big picture: Much of the public part of DeSantis' pandemic response feels more and more like an audition for a 2024 presidential run, which Politico's Marc Caputo has noted."With a COVID death count cover-up consuming New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and a pandemic-related recall effort haunting California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Republicans are embracing DeSantis as a red-state exemplar."Our thought bubble: We've long known that the state's pro-business Republican leadership was making a sort of grand bargain: that the death toll was the price paid for keeping commerce flowing and keeping kids in school. The closer you are to either loss or to the fullness of life will likely determine how you feel about the state's response.This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mother 'used deepfake to frame cheerleading rivals'

    A US mother allegedly went to extreme lengths to help her daughter's cheerleading career.