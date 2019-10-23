Magnachip: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) _ Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (MX) on Wednesday reported a third-quarter loss of $1.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Luxembourg-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 49 cents per share.

The chip products maker posted revenue of $229.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Magnachip said it expects revenue in the range of $181 million to $191 million.

Magnachip shares have climbed 93% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.98, an increase of 32% in the last 12 months.

