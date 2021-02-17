Magnachip: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LUXEMBOURG (AP) _ Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (MX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $66.6 million.

The Luxembourg-based company said it had profit of $1.45 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 40 cents per share.

The chip products maker posted revenue of $142.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $345 million, or $7.54 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $507.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Magnachip said it expects revenue in the range of $119 million to $124 million.

Magnachip shares have risen 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $20.14, a climb of 41% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MX

