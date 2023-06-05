Magnesium Glycinate: Everything You Need to Know

Medically reviewed by Beth Thomas, PharmD

Magnesium glycinate is a magnesium supplement, especially for magnesium deficiency (low magnesium). In general, magnesium plays many essential parts in the body.

For example, magnesium activates (wakes up) numerous proteins in the body. It's also critical for synthesizing (making) both DNA and RNA genetic material.

Additionally, magnesium is responsible for repairing damaged cells and ensuring enough antioxidants are in your body.

In general, antioxidants attack unstable atoms known as free radicals. Free radicals can damage components and systems within the body, including DNA.

Magnesium also plays a role in how your bones and muscles work. It helps activate vitamin D, and this helps with the balance between calcium and phosphate for bone growth and maintenance.

Supplement Facts

Active Ingredient(s) : Magnesium

Alternate Names(s) : Magnesium glycinate, the magnesium salt of glycine, dietary magnesium supplement

Legal Status : Dietary supplement and food

Suggested Dose : May vary based on age, sex, and medical condition

Uses of Magnesium Glycinate











While more extensive research is necessary regarding the effectiveness of magnesium glycinate, people generally use magnesium supplements to treat various health conditions.

Research is most robust for magnesium's effects concerning the following:

High Blood Pressure

A systematic review (a methodical review of a collection of studies) showed that magnesium supplementation decreased diastolic (bottom number) blood pressure (DBP) by 2.2 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg) in adults.

These adults had a high systolic (top number) blood pressure (SBP) of at least 140 mm Hg or a DBP of at least 85 mm Hg.

A lower DBP by at least 2 mm Hg is linked with a lower risk of coronary heart disease. This decrease in DBP in the population may also make high blood pressure less prevalent. However, because of the potentially biased and low-quality research, the relationship between magnesium and lower DBP is not strongly correlated.

Therefore, additional research with larger-scale, higher-quality, and longer-term studies is needed to accurately affirm the effects of magnesium supplementation on blood pressure.

A 2016 meta-analysis (an analysis of a collection of studies) also supported that magnesium supplementation also decreased blood pressure—with a relationship between higher magnesium levels in the blood and lower DBP.

In a combined systematic review and meta-analysis, magnesium supplementation reduced SBP by 3–4 mm Hg and DBP by 2–3 mm Hg.

While this reduction in blood pressure is more pronounced with higher daily magnesium doses, additional clinical trials are still needed.



Heart Disease

A clinical trial followed up with a large group of study participants for an average of 12 years. Participants with magnesium levels in the upper range of normal had a lower risk of sudden cardiac death (SCD). This was compared to participants with lower magnesium levels.

But interestingly, the amount of magnesium in the diet didn't affect the risk of SCD. In SCD, an abrupt loss of heart function or activity results in death.

Another clinical trial also had a large group of study participants, but all participants were assigned female at birth. The clinical trial followed up with participants for 26 years. The study results showed that participants had a lower risk of SCD with higher dietary magnesium and magnesium blood levels.

In a 2013 systematic review and meta-analysis, higher magnesium levels decreased the risk of heart disease, and the amount of dietary magnesium reduced the likelihood of ischemic heart disease (IHD).

In IHD, narrowed heart blood vessels result in less blood flow to the heart muscle.

In a 2016 study, results suggested that low magnesium levels raise the risk of SCD. Low magnesium levels also increase the likelihood of coronary heart disease death. In CHD, your blood vessels have trouble getting oxygen-rich blood to your heart muscle.

Based on these articles, results are mixed on dietary magnesium or magnesium supplementation for heart disease. Therefore, additional high-quality clinical trials are still necessary.

Stroke

A 2012 meta-analysis concluded that increasing dietary magnesium to 100 milligrams (mg) daily lowered stroke risk by 8%—particularly ischemic stroke. In ischemic stroke, a clot is in the brain's blood vessels.

While the results are promising, it's difficult to rule out factors—other than increased magnesium in the diet—that may also affect stroke risk.

For this reason, higher-quality clinical trials are necessary to better assess magnesium's effects on stroke.



Diabetes

Multiple meta-analysis articles have shown that increasing magnesium intake, either from foods or supplements, reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes.

But in one meta-analysis from 2011, magnesium was shown to have lowered the risk of type 2 diabetes in people with excess weight—but not in people who were not overweight.

People with excess weight tend to have low magnesium levels compared to the general U.S. population. In people with diabetes, however, there isn't enough evidence that magnesium can improve blood sugar control.

As a result, additional extensive is still necessary to assess magnesium's effects on diabetes.



Osteoporosis

According to a 2021 review article, several studies showed a link between low magnesium levels and low bone mineral density (BMD), the development of osteoporosis, and high bone fracture (break) risk. BMD measures your bones' strength and thickness (density or mass).

While this result looks promising, further research is warranted to more definitively support magnesium's role in preventing and managing osteoporosis.

Migraines

A 2013 article in American Family Physician reported findings from a review of studies performed by the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) and American Headache Society (AHS) regarding complementary migraine treatments. The findings suggest magnesium supplements are "probably effective and should be considered for migraine prevention."

Depression

A review article supported magnesium supplementation for depression. This review specifically mentioned the use of magnesium glycinate for depression.

Nonetheless, future, higher-quality studies are warranted to back this claim.

Magnesium Deficiency

While rare, it is possible to have a magnesium deficiency.

You might experience low magnesium levels if you consistently don't get enough magnesium for long periods. Some people may also lose a lot of magnesium from certain health conditions or medications.

What Causes a Magnesium Deficiency?

Aside from not getting adequate magnesium from foods or supplements, other potential causes of a magnesium deficiency include the following:

Alcohol use disorder (AUD): Because alcohol is a diuretic, increasing the output of urine, some people with AUD cannot retain enough water-soluble minerals, including magnesium. In AUD, you may also have digestive system problems, kidney problems, low phosphate levels, and low vitamin D levels.

Some people with AUD may also experience alcoholic ketoacidosis and hyperaldosteronism. In alcoholic ketoacidosis, your body is breaking down fat for energy, leading to high ketone levels. Too much ketone can make your blood acidic.

In hyperaldosteronism, the adrenal glands on top of your kidneys produce too much aldosterone hormone. In the end, this may result in low magnesium levels.

Diabetes: In people with diabetes, the kidneys tend to make more urine to eliminate the high amounts of sugar. But this process may cause excess magnesium loss through the urine.

Digestive system conditions: People with certain digestive system conditions may have low magnesium absorption or excessive magnesium loss. Either way, this may result in low magnesium levels.

Examples of these digestive system conditions may include inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and celiac disease.

Older adults over age 65: Some older adults get less magnesium from food since, with aging, the gut absorbs less magnesium, and the kidneys remove more.

Some older adults also have health conditions and take medications that affect magnesium levels. For these reasons, older adults are at risk of low magnesium levels.



How Do I Know If I Have a Magnesium Deficiency?

If you have a magnesium deficiency, short-term symptoms may include:

Appetite changes

Excessive tiredness

Nausea and vomiting

Weakness

Long-term or worsening magnesium deficiency symptoms may include:

If you suspect that you're experiencing a magnesium deficiency or if any of your symptoms feel life-threatening, call 911 and get medical help right away.

What Are the Side Effects of Magnesium Glycinate?

Common Side Effects

Common side effects of magnesium typically involve the digestive system, which may include:

Severe Side Effects

Severe side effects are possible, especially with large doses of magnesium. Examples of serious side effects include:

Severe allergic reaction : A severe allergic reaction is a profound side effect possible with any medication or natural product. If you're having a severe allergic reaction, your symptoms may include breathing difficulties, itchiness, and rash.

Abnormal heart rhythm : Too much magnesium can cause an irregular heartbeat.

Alert or awareness problems : Large amounts of magnesium might cause confusion and a loss of consciousness.

Breathing problems : High magnesium amounts might make it so hard for you to breathe that you stop breathing.

Shallow blood pressure : If your blood pressure is too low, you might experience dizziness and fainting spells.

Kidney problems : Serious kidney symptoms include foamy urine, puffy eyes, and swollen feet or ankles.

Severe back or pelvic pain: If you take a lot of magnesium, you might experience pain in your back, the lower part of your stomach, and your hips.

If you're having a severe allergic reaction or if any of your symptoms feel life-threatening, call 911 and get medical help right away.

Precautions

A healthcare provider may advise against magnesium glycinate use if any of the following applies to you:

Severe allergic reaction: Avoid magnesium glycinate if you have a known allergy to it or its ingredients or parts. If you need clarification on whether it's safe, ask a registered dietitian, pharmacist, or healthcare provider for more information.



Pregnancy: There are recommended dietary allowances (RDAs) of magnesium from all sources—like foods and supplements—for breastfeeding people.

The RDA for pregnant people in the following age groups is:

Between 14 and 18: 400 mg

Between 19 and 30: 350 mg

Between 31 and 50: 360 mg

But once you're at least 9 years old, the upper limit (UL), meaning the maximum amount for daily magnesium supplements, is 350 mg—whether pregnant or not.

Contact a healthcare provider to discuss the benefits, risks, and requirements when pregnant.

Breastfeeding: There are RDAs of magnesium from all sources—like foods and supplements—for breastfeeding parents.

The RDA for breastfeeding people in the following age groups is:

Between 14 and 18: 360 mg

Between 19 and 30: 310 mg

Between 31 and 50: 320 mg

But once you're at least 9 years old, the UL for daily magnesium supplements is 350 mg—whether or not you are breastfeeding.

Contact a healthcare provider to discuss the benefits, risks, and requirements when breastfeeding.

Adults over age 65: Some older adults participated in some magnesium-related studies.

Daily magnesium amounts are also recommended from all sources—like foods and supplements—for people older than 50. If you're assigned male at birth, the RDA is 420 mg for this age group. And if you're assigned female at birth, the RDA is 320 mg for this age group.

But once you're at least 9 years old, the UL just magnesium supplements is 350 mg—no matter you're assigned sex at birth.

In general, use magnesium cautiously. Some older adults may have a higher likelihood of high magnesium levels and a higher risk of magnesium-related side effects.

For example, a report of treatment-related complications from high-dose magnesium sulfate intravenous (into the vein) infusions in a 65-year-old person assigned male at birth. Due to high magnesium levels in the blood, this individual had a decline in brain function.

Since some older adults may have a higher likelihood of high magnesium levels, take magnesium glycinate cautiously if you are in this population.

Children: Daily magnesium amounts are recommended from foods and supplements for children of various ages.

0–6 months: 30 mg

7–12 months: 75 mg

1–3 years: 80 mg

4–8 years: 130 mg

9–13 years: 240 mg

But once your child is between 14 and 18, the RDAs slightly change depending on your child's assigned sex at birth. If male, the RDA is 410 mg. And if female, the RDA is 360 mg.



Between the ages of 1 and 18, however, there is an upper limit for daily magnesium supplements.

As for between birth and up to 1 year of age, there are no established upper limits for daily magnesium supplements yet.

But magnesium glycinate product labels are unlikely to target infants.

Heart-related conditions: Magnesium may affect your blood pressure and heart rhythm. For this reason, a healthcare provider may want to monitor you and make any necessary medication adjustments closely.

Diabetes: Magnesium may affect your blood sugar, and diabetes may affect your magnesium levels. For these reasons, a healthcare provider may want to monitor you and make any necessary medication adjustments closely.

Digestive system conditions: Digestive system conditions might increase the risk of problems with your magnesium levels.

Therefore, a healthcare provider may want to monitor your magnesium levels and make necessary supplementation adjustments.

Kidney problems: Large amounts of magnesium may worsen kidney problems. If you already have some kidney impairment, you might have a higher risk of side effects from magnesium.

Mood conditions: Magnesium—especially in large amounts—may result in mood changes. For this reason, a healthcare provider may want to monitor your condition and make any necessary medication changes closely.

Osteoporosis: Magnesium may have some effect on your bone health. A healthcare provider may want to monitor you and make any necessary medication changes closely.

RDA is how much vitamin or mineral is needed daily. These RDAs may vary based on age, sex, pregnancy, and breastfeeding status.

However, in clinical trials that studied the potential effects of magnesium, the recommended amounts of magnesium from food sources, supplement dosages, and types varied.

Types of magnesium include:

Magnesium aspartate

Magnesium citrate

Magnesium chloride

Magnesium glycinate

Magnesium oxide

The different types of magnesium are divided into organic salt of magnesium or inorganic salt of magnesium sources, which are absorbed differently.



As for magnesium's potential effect on blood pressure, the FDA approved a qualified health claim for using magnesium to lower high blood pressure risk. The dosage was a minimum of 84 mg and a maximum of 350 mg for each serving.

Follow a healthcare provider's recommendations or product label instructions if you use magnesium glycinate.

What Happens If I Take Too Much Magnesium Glycinate?

If you take too much magnesium, toxicity is possible.

Generally, the RDA of magnesium from all sources—like foods and supplements—is based on age and sex. This is also the case for daily magnesium supplements' UL.

But once you're older than 8, the UL for daily magnesium supplements is typically 350 mg, the same for everyone.

If you accidentally take too much magnesium glycinate supplement, overdose symptoms are likely similar to magnesium's severe and potential side effects. This may include:

Digestive system-related side effects, such as diarrhea, nausea, and stomach cramps

Alertness and awareness problems

Breathing problems

Heart-related problems, such as low blood pressure and an abnormal heart rhythm

Kidney problems

Severe pain in your back, the lower part of the stomach, and hips

If you think you took too much magnesium or you suspect you are experiencing life-threatening side effects, seek immediate medical attention.



Interactions

Magnesium might interact with the following medications:

Antibiotics : Certain antibiotics may bind to magnesium, decreasing its absorption into the bloodstream and lowering magnesium levels. You may need to separate the antibiotics from your magnesium supplement. Examples of these antibiotics may include Cipro (ciprofloxacin) and doxycycline.

Bisphosphonates : Bisphosphonates are commonly used for osteoporosis. Fosamax (alendronate) is an example of a bisphosphonate. Magnesium may reduce the absorption of bisphosphonate into the bloodstream. You may need to separate these medications.

Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) : PPIs are commonly used for chronic (long-term) heartburn. Nexium (esomeprazole) is an example of a PPI. PPIs might lower your magnesium levels.

Diuretics (water pills): Depending on the type of water pill, your magnesium levels may decrease or increase. For example, Lasix (furosemide) might lower your magnesium levels, while Aldactone (spironolactone) might raise your magnesium levels.



It is essential to carefully read a supplement's ingredients list and nutrition facts panel to know which ingredients and how much of each ingredient is included.

How to Store Magnesium Glycinate

Storage instructions may vary for different products. Carefully read the directions and packaging label on the container.

Generally, most medicines' optimal storage condition is in a cool and dry place. You should also keep your medications tightly closed and out of the reach of children and pets, ideally locked in a cabinet or closet.

Discard after one year or as indicated on the packaging. Avoid putting unused and expired products down the drain or in the toilet. Visit the FDA website to learn where and how to discard all unused and expired medications.

You can also find disposal boxes in your area.

Ask a pharmacist or healthcare provider any questions about how to dispose of your medications or natural products.

If you plan to travel You can get familiar with your final destination's regulations with magnesium glycinate. Also, checking with the U.S. Embassy and Consulate might be a helpful resource for you.

Similar Supplements

Magnesium glycinate has potential uses for heart-related conditions, high blood sugar, osteoporosis, migraines, depression, and magnesium deficiency.

Other similar supplements may include:

Other magnesium supplements : Most of the available data is on magnesium supplements in general. So, any magnesium supplement might have the same potential uses as magnesium glycinate. But more extensive research on magnesium glycinate is necessary.

Chromium : Chromium may improve blood sugar control in some people with diabetes, but there is conflicting evidence.

Garlic : Garlic might have beneficial effects on blood pressure and cholesterol, which are risk factors for heart disease.

Omega-3 fatty acids : Omega-3 fatty acids from fish oil may lower your blood pressure, and a diet rich in omega-3 fatty acids may help with migraines. The omega-3 fatty acid supplements may also help decrease the number of days of your migraine attack. But the accessories aren't likely to reduce the frequency or severity of your migraines.

Saint-John's-wort : Saint-John's-wort isn't consistently effective at relieving depressive symptoms. It also interacts with several prescriptions.

Vitamin B2 (riboflavin): Vitamin B2 might help prevent migraines, and this effect may apply more to adults than children. But the evidence for vitamin B2 in migraines is mixed.

Only combine multiple natural products once you first talk with a healthcare provider, pharmacist, or dietitian.

Checking in can help you avoid possible harmful interactions and side effects and ensure you're giving these supplements a fair trial at appropriate doses.



Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between magnesium glycinate and other forms of magnesium?

Similar to other forms of magnesium, magnesium glycinate is typically used as a supplement for magnesium deficiency.

But compared to other forms of magnesium, magnesium glycinate is considered an organic salt of magnesium.

Organic magnesium salts have better solubility and bioavailability than inorganic magnesium salts—like magnesium oxide.

Your body will likely absorb magnesium glycinate better than inorganic magnesium salts into your bloodstream.

What is the difference between magnesium and manganese?

While both magnesium and manganese are minerals in your body, they're not the exact same type of mineral.

What is the most common dosage form of magnesium glycinate?

Magnesium glycinate supplements are available in a few different dosage forms—with tablets potentially being the most common.

Sources of Magnesium & What to Look For

There are several different sources of magnesium, but nutrition guidelines typically place more importance on food sources to improve the diet.

Although food sources are preferable, there is still a place for supplements for people with nutrient absorption problems. This may happen to people in certain age groups or with certain medical conditions.

Food Sources of Magnesium

Magnesium is widely available in various foods and beverages. Pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, and almonds are rich sources of magnesium. And food with fiber—like leafy green vegetables—typically contains magnesium. Some foods—like cereal—may also be fortified with magnesium.



Magnesium Glycinate Supplements

Magnesium glycinate is commonly available in tablet form.

Other dosage forms of magnesium glycinate may also include:

Capsules

Chewable gummies

Liquid

Lozenges

Powder

Wafers

Some of these other dosage forms might be in combination with other ingredients. You may also see vegetarian and vegan options.

Your specific product will depend on what you want and what you hope to get about effects. Each product may work a bit differently, depending on the form.

So, following a healthcare provider's recommendations or label directions is essential.

Summary

Magnesium glycinate is a type of magnesium supplement. Aside from magnesium deficiency, magnesium supplements have a few potential uses, including heart-related conditions, high blood sugar, bone health, migraines, and depression.

Since more extensive research is needed, you must ensure the diagnosis and treatment of your medical conditions are completed on time.

Before using magnesium glycinate, involve a registered dietitian, pharmacist, or healthcare provider to help you safely achieve your health goals.

