Magnet fisherman reels in alarming catch – and a Kentucky bomb squad responds

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A magnet fisherman reeled in an alarming discovery that shut down a Kentucky bridge for hours, officials say.

The man was magnet fishing off a bridge over Clarks River in McCracken County when he pulled in a grenade Monday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

Seeing the potentially explosive device, deputies who responded to the scene called in the Paducah Police Department bomb squad.

The road was shut down for four hours while law enforcement ensured the area was safe and removed the device with a robot, officials say.

The bomb squad put the device in an explosive storage container and “properly disposed” of it, officials say.

McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter told WPSD the grenade was taken to a secluded area for a “controlled detonation.”

“There is no reason to believe that the community is in any danger and no foul play of any kind is associated with this incident,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

Magnet fishing hobbyists have been known to reel in some strange discoveries while hunting for metal objects in waterways — and this isn’t the first time a grenade was discovered, the BBC reported.

In 2019, what was believed to be an ordnance from World War I was pulled from waters in England, the news outlet reported.

Couple discovers live WWII Japanese Navy bomb while doing yard work in Missouri

