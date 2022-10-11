Magnet Forensics Inc. (TSE:MAGT) insiders have significant skin in the game with 75% ownership

A look at the shareholders of Magnet Forensics Inc. (TSE:MAGT) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 75% to be precise, is individual insiders. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Magnet Forensics regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Magnet Forensics.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Magnet Forensics?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Magnet Forensics. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Magnet Forensics' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Magnet Forensics. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Jad Saliba (who also holds the title of President) with 29% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 28% and 15%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Interestingly, the second and third-largest shareholders also happen to be the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, respectively. This once again signifies considerable insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Magnet Forensics

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Magnet Forensics Inc.. This gives them effective control of the company. That means they own CA$696m worth of shares in the CA$928m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 14% stake in Magnet Forensics. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Magnet Forensics better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Magnet Forensics that you should be aware of.

