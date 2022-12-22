Magni-Tech Industries Berhad (KLSE:MAGNI) Will Pay A RM0.023 Dividend In Four Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Magni-Tech Industries Berhad (KLSE:MAGNI) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's shares on or after the 27th of December will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 11th of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.023 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.10 per share to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Magni-Tech Industries Berhad has a trailing yield of 5.4% on the current share price of MYR1.85. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Magni-Tech Industries Berhad has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Magni-Tech Industries Berhad paying out a modest 38% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 43% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. That's why it's not ideal to see Magni-Tech Industries Berhad's earnings per share have been shrinking at 3.1% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Magni-Tech Industries Berhad has delivered an average of 17% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

Final Takeaway

Is Magni-Tech Industries Berhad worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about Magni-Tech Industries Berhad from a dividend perspective.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Magni-Tech Industries Berhad is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Magni-Tech Industries Berhad and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

