‘Magnificent’ Uptown mansion is the epitome of 1800s New Orleans — and it’s for sale

A ”magnificent” one-in-a-million estate with an interesting history has landed on the real estate market in an iconic and joyful location in New Orleans, Louisiana.

A Italianate-style mansion in Uptown that was built by a famous architect in 1868 has listed for $2.395 million, and trust us when we say it is the epitome of the heart of the city in an old fashion, sophisticated type of way.

“Originally facing St. Charles Avenue, the home was moved to its current location in the 1890s and sits prominently on a spacious corner lot which allows for beautiful gardens and courtyards, along with a 3 car garage and a detached 2-story guest house,” the listing on Realtor.com says.

“The main house was completely restored to its original grandeur in the late 20th century and has been meticulously maintained and updated ever since,” the listing says.

While the seven-bedroom, 6.5-plus-bathroom home is a prize both inside and out, it’s not the only brilliant thing about it.

“We’ve already received quite a bit of interest—no doubt there will be more as we enter the Mardi Gras season, with the home being right off the parade route,” listing agent Joey Walker told Realtor.

Features of the 6,500-square-foot residence include:

High ceilings

Multiple living areas

Double parlors

Glassed sunroom

Chef’s kitchen

Oversized covered porches

Courtyard

Fountain

Guest house

Garden powder room

“Acquiring a residence like 1641 Amelia Street is more than just purchasing a home,” Walker told Realtor. “It involves becoming a steward of the rich historical tapestry that defines New Orleans and its architecture.”

