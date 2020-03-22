Magnitude 3.2 earthquake hits Carson City, Nev.

The location and shaking intensity of a magnitude 3.2 earthquake Saturday evening in Carson City, Nev. (Los Angeles Times)

A magnitude 3.2 earthquake was reported Saturday at 7:53 p.m. Pacific time in Carson City, Nev., according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake occurred 12 miles from Gardnerville Ranchos, Nev., 15 miles from South Lake Tahoe, Calif., 18 miles from Reno, Nev., and 24 miles from Truckee, Calif.

In the last 10 days, there has been one earthquake of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of 234 earthquakes with magnitudes 3.0 to 4.0 occur per year in California and Nevada, according to a recent three-year data sample.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 5.03 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you're interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.