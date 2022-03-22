Magnitude-3.4 quake rattles Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga

Reuters

The U.S. Congress' probe of the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol will reveal new details of that day's events and may recommend new criminal penalties for officials who fail to uphold their duties, Representative Liz Cheney said on Sunday. "There will be legislative recommendations and there certainly will be information" on the attack the public has not yet heard, Cheney told NBC-TV's "Meet the Press." Cheney is one of two Republicans on the nine-person U.S. House of Representatives select committee that has been holding closed-door sessions over the past several months as it interviews witnesses about events leading up to and during the attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.