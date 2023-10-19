Magnitude 3.5 earthquake shakes near Reno, Nevada, the second quake in two days

An earthquake struck a portion of western Nevada on Thursday morning, the United States Geological Survey is reporting.

The temblor registered a preliminary magnitude of 3.5, the USGS said, and hit Spanish Springs, about 12:43 a.m. local time.

The town, in Washoe County, is about 12 miles northeast of downtown Reno.

Data provided by USGS showed the earthquake registered 6.5 miles deep.

It was not immediately known if anyone was injured.

The rattle comes after a magnitude 3.6 earthquake was registered in the same area on Wednesday.

Earthquake strikes day of Great ShakeOut

The temblor came the same day as the annual Great ShakeOut, a world-wide drill where emergency systems will be tested for earthquake preparedness.

Be prepared, as thousands of MyShake app users will get an earthquake test alert on Thursday.

The earthquake also came on the heels of a 4.2 quake rattling residents in Northern California on Wednesday near the community of Isleton in Sacramento County. That earthquake took place about 9:30 a.m.

Contributing: Terry Collins, USA TODAY

Natalie Neysa Alund is a senior reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on X @nataliealund.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Reno, Nevada earthquake: Magnitude 3.5 shake registered