Magnitude 3.6 Earthquake Awakens Bay Area Californians

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake hit just south off coast of San Francisco Saturday morning, per the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake hit at 8:41 a.m. PCT. There have been no reported injuries. According responses collected by the USGS, some Californians reported feeling the the quake as far as roughly 45 miles away. Per the L.A. Times, there were at least two aftershocks.

FOX KTCU reports the earthquake was originally labeled as magnitude 3.9 but then downgraded. The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that all stations are unaffected and in service.

We felt that 3.6 Earthquake centered in COLMA. All #SFFD stations are unaffected and in service. No reports or calls to the #SFFD have been received. We encourage you to review your preparedness: @SFFDNERT @SF_emergency https://t.co/ldAtBBOS25 pic.twitter.com/ZHwef7G6he — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT (@SFFDPIO) October 5, 2019

Some Californians took to Twitter in response.

Felt in Oakland. First sounded like someone slam a door in the basement, then a bigger hit and building started shaking, maybe couple seconds. — Serg (@caradelib) October 5, 2019

Just had quite an #earthquake jolt in the Bay Area. Fingers crossed it doesn’t come back anytime soon. Good reminder to get prepared. Here’s a handy checklist by @calacademy: https://t.co/9cfqhyyelD — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) October 5, 2019

Earthquakes are a common occurrence in California and Nevada. On Friday alone, a magnitude 2.6 earthquake struck two miles from San Juan Bautista, Calif., and magnitude 2.5 earthquake struck 2.6 miles from Cobb, Calif.