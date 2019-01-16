OAKLAND, Calif. (Reuters) - A small earthquake shook buildings and roused Northern California residents from their sleep early on Wednesday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported the 7.2-mile (11.6 km) deep earthquake at 3.7 magnitude in the Oakland, California, area, at about 4:42 a.m. PST (7.42 a.m. ET).

Reuters witnesses were among many who felt buildings tremble, but there were no immediate reports of damage.

"We felt it, but we haven't had any calls or anything," a dispatcher for the Oakland Fire Department said by telephone.

Many residents took to Twitter to complain about having been shaken out of their sleep.

"Thought I was going to have a nice peaceful sleep, but Mother Nature thought otherwise," said a Twitter user identified as Ross Melen.





(Reporting by Dan Levine and Peter Henderson, Writing by Peter Szekely and Chizu Nomiyama in New York, Editing by Franklin Paul and Bernadette Baum)