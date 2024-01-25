Magnitude 4.2 earthquake rattles Inland Empire
A 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck the San Bernardino area Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Despite being the nation’s biggest killer for 100 years, a new survey finds many adults don’t know that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S.
Doc Rivers' stint with ESPN was short-lived.
The WNBA Finals MVP spent her entire, 12-year career with the Sparks
The 17-team ACC schedule for 2024 is finally here.
Google just released its first update of the year for Pixel phones, bringing a suite of new AI tools and an actual working thermometer. The thermometer’s only available for the Pixel 8 Pro.
Tesla's once-leading solar business is in decline, according to the latest figures from its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings report. Although high interest rates slowed solar growth in some markets, Tesla's shrinkage came as the United States notched a record year overall; the U.S. added 33 gigawatts of solar capacity in 2023, per estimates from SEIA, a solar industry group. It was a bad year for Tesla solar — its worst since 2020.
Aurora Innovation, the autonomous vehicle technology company aiming to launch a "driverless" self-driving trucks business by the end of 2024, laid off dozens of workers this month, according to sources familiar with the action. The Pittsburgh-based company, which also has facilities in California, Colorado, Texas and Montana, has since confirmed that about 3% of its workforce was laid off in the beginning of the year, following an organizational review. Aurora employed about 1,800 workers as of the end of 2023, according to the company.
Apple has a new safety feature called Stolen Device Protection, which is now available for iPhone users who have the iOS 17.3 update installed. Here's what it does and how to enable it.
Upbeat tech earnings led by Netflix are buoying hopes the record-setting rally in stocks will keep going.
IBM's fourth quarter earnings saw revenue rise 4% and earnings per share of $3.87, above Wall Street's expectations.
The panel on stage at the Knight Foundation's Informed event is Elon Musk's nightmare blunt rotation: Techdirt editor Mike Masnick, Twitter's former safety lead Yoel Roth, and Bluesky CEO Jay Graber, who have come together to discuss content moderation in the fediverse. It's been more than a year since Musk showed up at Twitter HQ with a literal sink in tow, but many social media users are still a bit nomadic, floating among various emerging platforms.
The Aviate Audio Multiverse multi-effects pedal can be whatever you want, as long as its in the Multiverse Effects shop.
Smith Entertainment Group CEO Ryan Smith bought the Jazz in 2020.
Twins Haley Palve and Emily Karlsson, who appeared on Ben Higgins's season of "The Bachelor" share the advice they have for the sisters competing for Joey Graziadei's heart.
Scott Pianowski continues his recap series with a breakdown of the receivers, featuring players who rose while others slumped.
Green is one of four current NBA players with multiple Olympic gold medals.
As new European tech regulations are set to take effect in the coming weeks, Apple is preparing for a future where it will be required to allow users to download apps from sources outside of its App Store.
Ring is reversing course on its police-friendly stance regarding data sharing, according to reporting from Bloomberg. Amazon told the publication that Ring’s home doorbell unit would stop acquiescing to police requests for footage from users’ video doorbells and surveillance cameras.