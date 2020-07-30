Magnitude 4.2 earthquake, aftershocks rock L.A. , celebrities: 'It means you live in California'

At least three temblors rocked an area near Los Angeles early Thursday, shaking residents out of their sleep and prompting scientists and celebrities to light up social media.

No serious damage or injuries were reported.

The magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit the Pacoima area at about 4:30 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Pacoima, in the northern San Fernando Valley region, is about 20 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles. The quake was downgraded from an initial estimate of 4.5.

The area was rolled by a magnitude 3.3 quake or aftershock about 10 minutes later, the USGS said. Two hours later the landscape was rolled by a magnitude 3.9 aftershock.

"Today’s quakes are garden variety California quakes," tweeted seismologist Lucy Jones. She said they were centered in an area with numerous faults, near the 1994 Northridge and 1971 Sylmar quakes "The good [ordinary] life of the Golden State."

"What does it mean? It means you live in California," she said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office noted the quakes on Twitter, directing residents to its earthquake preparedness page. The rattling drew notice across social media despite the predawn hour.

"Definitely felt it in North Hollywood," one tweet said. Another: "Yes, quite strong up here in La Crescenta."

Some of the rich and famous also took note. "Oh man!! Wow that felt much bigger than a 4.5 #earthquake," tweeted Khloé Kardashian. "So scary! Sneakers and my flashlight by my bed."

"That literally just scared me," tweeted TV personality Karamo Brown. "My entire house was shaking and my dogs were howling before and while it was happening. I’m awake now! 2020 enough is enough!"

Social media star Kevin Langue tweeted that the "earthquake was so strong i woke up and my bed was in the yard."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Earthquake, San Fernando: Magnitude 4.2 shakes Pacoima, California