Magnitude 4.9 earthquake shook Idaho Monday morning. Here’s what we know

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake shook Idaho residents Monday morning, with impacts felt in Boise in the Treasure Valley.

The quake, which the U.S. Geological Survey said occurred at 10:25 a.m., is the largest in Idaho since a magnitude 6.5 quake occurred in March 2020. The agency said Monday’s quake originated near Smiths Ferry, about 50 miles south of McCall.

USGS data shows no other quakes in the area in recent weeks, though a magnitude 1.9 temblor was recorded closer to McCall last week.

Around 11:20 a.m., the Valley County Sheriff’s Office said it had not received any reports of injuries or damage from the earthquake.

Officials are asking Idaho residents to report their experiences online at earthquake.usgs.gov to help researchers better understand the earthquake.