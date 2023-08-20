Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Southern California as state braces for 'catastrophic' Hurricane Hilary

Southern California was hit by a 5.1 magnitude earthquake as the state braced itself for the impact of Hurricane Hilary.

No significant damage or injury was reported from the earthquake, which struck at 2.41pm local time (9.41pm GMT), roughly 4.35 miles southeast of the Southern California community of Ojai in Ventura County. Buildings rattled from the impact of the shock and it was followed by several smaller aftershocks.

It came as Hurricane Hilary, classed as a tropical storm, bore down on California where the governor, Gavin Newsom, has declared a state of emergency.

The hurricane made landfall in Baja California in Mexico on Sunday before barrelling north.

A boulder on a road near Ocotillo in California - Instagram @alinadory via REUTER

Millions of people are under a storm warning, the first to hit southern California in 84 years.

Residents in major cities including San Diego and Los Angeles were told to prepare for major flooding.

The impact of the heavy rainfall will be intensified by the normally arid local climate. Flash flood warnings were issued for at least 9 million people, specifically for the Los Angeles, Long Beach and Glendale areas.

In addition to the flooding, the winds are threatening to bring down power lines which would leave swathes of the region without power. Elsewhere sandbags were delivered to bolster defences against the flooding.

Motorists leave their vehicle stuck on a flooded road during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Hilary in Palm Springs - AFP

Although the greatest damage is expected in coastal areas, officials warned it could have an impact further inland.

“Not only is it coastal population centres like Los Angeles and San Diego but also inland areas — the San Bernardino Valley, areas near Death Valley. Those are areas that have been under drought conditions and water will not absorb quickly,” Anne Bink, associate administrator of FEMA’s Office of Response and Recovery, said in an interview on MSNBC on Sunday.

Mud spilled onto highways, water overwhelmed drainage systems and tree branches fell in places from San Diego to Los Angeles.

Flooded streets at Imperial Beach, California - AFP

Hurricane Center Director Michael Brennan said that while Hilary had weakened from a Category 4 hurricane, it’s the water, not the wind, that people should watch out for most — some areas could get as much rain in hours that they typically get in a year.

“You do not want to be out driving around, trying to cross flooded roads on vehicle or on foot,” Mr Brennan said during a briefing from Miami.

“Rainfall flooding has been the biggest killer in tropical storms and hurricanes in the United States in the past 10 years, and you don’t want to become a statistic.”

