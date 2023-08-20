Magnitude 5.1 earthquake shakes Southern California

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook parts of southern California on Sunday afternoon as Tropical Storm Hilary creeps closer.

The United States Geological Survey first registered the earthquake more than 4 miles away from Ojai, Calif., in Ventura County at about 2:41 p.m. Several aftershocks continued at magnitudes of 2.5 or more for more than 40 minutes.

The Ventura County Emergency department said there are "no immediate reports of damage" but that the quake could be felt "extensively" throughout the county.

The Los Angeles city fire department has deployed all 106 of its neighborhood fire stations to survey for damage. The Ventura basin has not experienced a magnitude 5 earthquake since 1932, seismologist Lucy Jones told KNBC.

Ventura County is among several in southern California bracing for the impact of Tropical Storm Hilary, which made landfall earlier Sunday. Some parts of the state may experience flash flooding and mudslides with up to 4-inches of rain falling per hour.

"We are in the middle of the first tropical storm since 1939, and we just had an earthquake," said Scott Thomsen, Ventura County Fire director of communications, according to the Los Angeles Times.