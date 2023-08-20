MAGNITUDE 51 QUAKE HITS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
MAGNITUDE 51 QUAKE HITS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
MAGNITUDE 51 QUAKE HITS SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA
The Bears got an exciting 2022 season out of their young quarterback.
Aljamain Sterling's nine-fight winning streak and his run as UFC bantamweight champion came to a sudden end Saturday when Sean O'Malley knocked him out in the second round with a crushing counter right hand and some ground-and-pound.
Rodríguez is MLB's hottest hitter right now.
Jimmy Graham was released from the hospital Saturday morning and is back with the Saints.
Hurricane Hilary is headed to an area that rarely sees hurricanes.
Cruise will temporarily be deploying fewer autonomous vehicles in San Francisco while investigators are looking into "recent concerning incidents" involving its fleet
Snag a pair for yourself while they’re on sale for just $70.
Cruise, the self-driving car subsidiary of GM, has been asked to reduce its robotaxi fleet by 50% in San Francisco following a crash Thursday night with a fire truck. The California Department of Motor Vehicles, the agency that regulates the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles in the state, requested the reduction in operations. The state agency said it is investigating "recent concerning incidents" involving Cruise vehicles in San Francisco.
The actress joins more than 94,000 Amazon shoppers who adore this Neutrogena moisturizer.
Blue Shield of California's unbundling of pharmacy benefits services may not spell total loss for Big 3 PBM industry.
The Southwestern United States is preparing for potentially historic rains from the storm.
In a new class action lawsuit filed in the Northern District of California this week, two parents accuse Roblox of illegally facilitating child gambling. While gambling is not allowed on the platform, which hosts millions of virtual games that cater to children and teens, the lawsuit points to third-party gambling sites that invite users to play blackjack, slots, roulette and other games of chance using Roblox's in-game currency. The lawsuit, first reported by Bloomberg Law, was filed on behalf of plaintiffs Rachel Colvin and Danielle Sass, two mothers with children who have gambled on third-party sites that tie into Roblox's virtual currency, Robux.
The trade-down in retail seems to still be happening, buoying the morale of certain retailers more than others during the back-to-school season.
Unveiled in Monterey, the 2023 BAC Mono gets a 311-horsepower four-cylinder engine, weighs merely 1,257 pounds, and wears a new-look design.
Shared one happy customer: "If I could give it 10 stars, I would."
Wall Street failed to rebound, continuing a gloomy August.
Consumer interest in Cruise and Waymo's competing robotaxi services surged following a vote last week by the California Public Utilities Commission that allowed the two companies to expand and charge for their driverless car operations in San Francisco. Estimates from app intelligence provider data.ai showed 15,400 downloads of the Waymo One app in the five days following the August 10 vote — up 67% from the 9,200 downloads in the week prior. The Cruise app was downloaded by first-time users 8,300 times — a 77% increase — over the same five-day time frame.
The Fire TV Stick Lite is down to $20.
Vietnamese EV maker VinFast's debut Tuesday on the Nasdaq public exchange was nothing short of remarkable. The automaker, which went public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Black Spade Acquisition, saw shares catapult 68% to close at $37.06 — giving it a valuation of $86 billion, a figure far above Ford, GM and Stellantis. VinFast wants to break into the U.S. marketplace on the retail and production fronts, a plan that includes building a $2 billion EV factory in North Carolina and opening up showrooms in California and other states.
Sterling is probably in his final fight in the class, because he’s one of the division’s biggest and making the 135-pound title fight weight limit is becoming more of a chore.