Magnitude 5.9 quake shakes Tokyo; 17 people injured

MARI YAMAGUCHI
·2 min read

TOKYO (AP) — A powerful magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook the Tokyo area on Thursday night, injuring at least 17 people and halting trains and subways. Officials said there was no major damage or danger of a tsunami.

The Meteorological Agency said the quake was centered in Chiba prefecture, just east of Tokyo, at a depth of 80 kilometers (48 miles).

It caused buildings to sway and hanging objects such as signs to swing violently. Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said there were no abnormalities at nuclear power facilities in the area.

He said a total of 17 people were injured, including one who was seriously hurt.

He did not describe the injuries of the others, but Chiba prefectural police said two women in separate locations sprained their ankles when they were thrown to the floor during the quake. NHK public television said a commuter train partially derailed when it made an emergency stop, causing three passengers to fall and get slightly injured.

Others were injured in Kanagawa prefecture, near Tokyo, according to media reports.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings said about 250 homes in downtown Tokyo temporarily lost power.

“Shinkansen” super express trains in and out of Tokyo were halted for safety checks but later resumed operation, East Japan Railway Co. said. Tokyo's Yamanote loop line and subways also restarted.

Outside of Tokyo's Shinagawa station, where local trains were temporarily halted, there was a long line of people trying to get taxis home.

Many elevators automatically stopped, including those at Tokyo's metropolitan government building, temporarily trapping some people.

Fire and disaster officials said underground water pipes were damaged in dozens of locations in Tokyo. In one district, water was gushing from the ground.

New Prime Minister Fumio Kishida posted a message on Twitter urging people to “check the latest information and take action to protect your lives.” He said it was the strongest shaking in Tokyo since March 2011.

Kishida returned to his office late Thursday to lead the government's response.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan quake kills at least 20, injures hundreds

    QUETTA, Pakistan (Reuters) -An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 hit southern Pakistan in the early hours of Thursday, killing 20 people, most of them women and children, and injuring about 300, at a time when many victims were asleep, authorities said. The earthquake struck at a shallow depth of about 20 km (12 miles), with its epicentre 102 km (62 miles) east of the city of Quetta, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said. "I was sleeping when suddenly my entire house jolted," Munir Shah, 40, a resident of Harnai district in Balochistan province, told Reuters by telephone.

  • Tokyo earthquake: Magnitude 6.1 quake hits Japanese capital

    Officials are assessing for any damage

  • At least 20 dead after earthquake strikes Pakistan

    Military helicopters were deployed in southern Pakistan after a deadly earthquake struck early Thursday morning.The magnitude 5.7 quake happened as people slept in the southern city of Harnai, collapsing scores of houses and damaging many more. Rescue workers said the dead were mostly women and children while authorities say hundreds more have been injured or rendered homeless.Crowds of victims and their relatives gathered outside a local hospital past dawn. One medical official said that the critically-injured were being transferred to the provincial capital of Quetta.The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was relatively shallow, and had an epicentre about 100 kilometers east of Quetta.Quetta is also the site of one of the deadliest earthquakes to hit South Asia in recorded history when a 7.7 magnitude quake struck in 1935, killing between 30 and 60 thousand people.

  • 20 killed, hundreds injured as quake rattles southern Pakistan

    Map locating a 5.7 magnitude earthquake that hit southern Pakistan in the early hours of Thursday.

  • At least 20 killed after 5.7-magnitude quake hits southern Pakistan

    At least 20 killed after 5.7-magnitude quake hits southern Pakistan

  • Damion Lee with a buzzer beater vs the Denver Nuggets

    Damion Lee (Golden State Warriors) with a buzzer beater vs the Denver Nuggets, 10/06/2021

  • At least 23 killed following 5.9-magnitude earthquake in Pakistan

    A strong 5.9-magnitude earthquake in southwest Pakistan killed at least 23 people on Thursday morning, and the death toll is expected to grow as crews search through fallen structures.

  • Wirex Launches Crypto Platform in Vietnam

    Payments app Wirex has launched in Vietnam and expanded its services to another 81 countries.

  • Rounds of thunderstorms drench the Southeast

    Days of rain showers and storms led to flooding in parts of the Southeast on Oct. 6.

  • Top-secret cable says dozens of CIA informants have been captured, killed or compromised in recent years

    Sources say top U.S. counterintelligence officials last week informed every global CIA station and base about dozens of cases the CIA’s counterintelligence mission center had looked at in the last several years involving foreign informants who had been killed, arrested or most likely compromised.

  • 2 inert grenades found in powder caused bridge shutdown

    The discovery of two inactive grenades inside a vehicle led to a seven-hour closure of Canada-bound traffic on the Ambassador Bridge at the busiest border closing with the U.S., Windsor police said Tuesday. The inert grenades were found submerged in an unidentified white powdery substance, police said, leading to the closure from about 9 a.m. to about 4 p.m. Monday. “We would like to thank the public for your patience in this matter,” Windsor police said in a news release.

  • CIA creates new unit to focus on 'key rival' China, calling it the 'most important geopolitical threat we face'

    The intelligence agency described China as a "key rival," but underscored that "the threat is from the Chinese government, not its people."

  • Are You Missing Out on This Triple Tax-Advantaged Retirement Savings Account?

    You've probably heard that Social Security won't pay you a high enough monthly benefit to cover all of your living expenses in retirement, and that you'll need to save money independently to manage your various bills. Not everyone is eligible to contribute to a health savings account, or HSA. To qualify, you must be enrolled in a high-deductible health insurance plan, and the definition of that changes every year.

  • Lava continues to erupt from Hawaii volcano

    Video released by the USGS from Monday (October 04) showed lava bubbling up in the crater.The volcano alert level for Hawaii's youngest and most active volcano was lowered on Monday from 'Warning' to 'Watch'.An update on the USGS web site said that lava flow is now taking place only in the volcano's Halemaʻumaʻu crater at the summit.While the lava presents no immediate threat to populated areas, residents who live downwind of Kīlauea continue to be warned of possible exposure to sulfur dioxide and other volcanic gases that can irritate the respiratory system.

  • GM, General Electric agree to develop rare earth materials used in EV manufacturing

    In yet another sign that automakers are determined to get ahead of the supply chain curve, General Motors said Wednesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with General Electric for the supply of rare earth materials, the kind used to manufacture electric vehicles and clean energy equipment. The nonbinding agreement is with GE’s clean energy arm, GE Renewable Energy.

  • Largest underwater eruption on record spawned a new volcano

    The new volcano is the result of unusual activity deep within Earth.

  • A Capitol riot suspect is being 'shunned' by people in her small Indiana town and 'chastised on the street,' lawyer says

    Dona Bissey's lawyer pleaded for leniency, saying Bissey had lost many customers at her hair salon since her arrest in February.

  • Zodiac Killer, Long-Sought Bay Area Serial Murderer, Identified By Cold-Case Task Force

    A cold-case task force led by former FBI agents and retired law enforcement officials claims they have finally uncovered the identity of the mysterious Zodiac Killer. The arch criminal terrorized Northern California in the late 1960s in a series of random murders, but grew in notoriety because of his cryptic notes to authorities and media. […]

  • Heavily armed Mexican cartel 'taunting' US soldiers at border, Texas authorities say

    MISSION, Texas — Mexican cartel members dressed in military-like outfits and toting AK-47 rifles have been taunting U.S. soldiers assigned to the southern border, an unprecedented act of aggression, Texas authorities say.

  • Rotterdam Express owners deny ship was involved in California pipeline rupture, oil spill disaster

    A spokesman for shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd says the container ship had nothing to do with the pipeline breach that fouled California beaches.