Magnitude 6.2 quake hits Taiwan

Quakebot
·1 min read
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake was reported Saturday evening in Taiwan.
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake was reported Saturday evening in Taiwan.

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake was reported Saturday evening at 10:11 p.m. Pacific time 13 miles from Yilan, Taiwan, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the USGS, the epicenter was further than 100 miles from a city.

In the past 10 days, there have been two earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 40.1 miles. Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones' most important advice and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you're interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russian, Chinese warships hold first joint patrols in the Pacific

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian and Chinese warships held their first joint patrols in the western Pacific Ocean over the past week, Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday, a move Japan said it was monitoring. Moscow and Beijing, which staged naval cooperation drills in the Sea of Japan earlier in October, have cultivated closer military and diplomatic ties in recent years at a time when their relations with the West have soured. The naval manoeuvres, which Russia said ran from Sunday through Saturday, have been closely watched https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/china-russia-navy-ships-jointly-sail-through-japan-strait-2021-10-19 by Japan, which said earlier in the week that a group of 10 vessels from China and Russia sailed through the Tsugaru Strait separating Japan's main island and its northern island of Hokkaido.

  • Australia asks why Hong Kong considers lobsters national security risk

    Australia said it is seeking answers from China on why its lobster exports have been blocked, after a top Hong Kong customs official said Beijing had imposed trade restrictions and lobster smuggling was a national security matter. Almost all of Australia's exports of the live seafood, prized at Chinese banquets for its red colour, went to mainland China until diplomatic tensions in 2020 saw a series of unofficial trade hurdles imposed by Beijing on Australian produce. Exports of lobsters to Hong Kong then soared - Hong Kong and Australia have a separate free trade deal - with some of the live seafood finding its way to mainland cities.

  • You don’t have to follow strict rules or give up steak forever, and this diet can have life-changing benefits

    Going plant-based isn't as tough as you might think and it helps people of all ages maintain or improve their health. Here are some steps to get there.

  • Delta, Alaska, United, and American flights were impacted after regional carrier SkyWest canceled hundreds of flights due to a system outage

    The five-hour hiccup crippled the carrier's network, displacing flight crews and aircraft and leaving passengers delayed for hours at airports or forced to overnight.

  • A whole bunch of household essentials are about to get more expensive

    Makers of products such as Ben and Jerry's, Cheerios, and Pampers have all said that prices will keep increasing.

  • Queen Elizabeth II back at castle following hospital visit

    Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was back at Windsor Castle on Friday and in good spirits after revelations that she spent the night in a London hospital earlier this week. Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old British monarch went to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Wednesday for “preliminary investigations.”

  • Taiwan, U.S. discuss UN participation ahead of key anniversary

    Taiwanese and U.S. officials have discussed how Taiwan can "meaningfully" participate at the United Nations just days before Chinese President Xi Jinping will give a speech to mark his country's half decade since accession to the global body. Taiwan, using its formal name the Republic of China, held the Chinese seat at the United Nations until Oct. 25, 1971, when it was voted out as representative of the country in favour of the People's Republic of China, which had won a civil war in 1949 and forced the republican government to flee to the island. China says that Taiwan is one of its provinces, and so it has the sole right to represent Taiwan internationally.

  • Carmelo Anthony accepts reserve role. Will it lead to sixth-man award?

    New Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony can accept his role as a reserve on the veteran-laden team. Could it lead to sixth-man award consideration?

  • US cleans up Biden's 'commitment' to defend Taiwan from Chinese invasion

    The Biden administration is again playing cleanup after President Joe Biden said the U.S. would come to Taiwan's defense in the event of an invasion by mainland China -- despite decades of policy that leaves that an open question.

  • As prices rise, so do risks for Biden

    Soaring prices are becoming an economic and political minefield for the Biden administration

  • Larry David Wasn't Late Night Material

    James welcomes "Curb Your Enthusiasm" creator and star Larry David to Stage 56 for his first visit and LD is thrown off by the reverse vibe of everything. After James gives Larry a quick catch-up on how the C-word is used in his home country, Larry recalls his experience as an "actor" when he first graduated from college. And when he began to focus on stand-up, Larry learned in pretty direct fashion he wasn't going to perform on "The Tonight Show."

  • After California wildfire, thousands of trees to be removed

    In the wake of California wildfires, upwards of 10,000 trees weakened by fires, drought, disease or age must be removed, work that will keep a nearby highway closed to visitors who seek the world’s two largest sequoia trees. The highway is closed due to the KNP Complex blaze, which was 60% contained after burning 138 square miles (357 square kilometers) of forest, and will remain blocked off to visitors after the fire is out while saw crews cut down trees and trim branches. The highway connects Giant Forest, home to the General Sherman Tree, which is considered the world’s largest by volume, and Grant Grove, home to the General Grant Tree, the second-largest tree in the world.

  • Hurricane Rick swirls to life, expected to strengthen and target Mexico

    Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast will need to remain on high alert through the weekend as newly formed Hurricane Rick has churned up in the warm tropical waters of the eastern Pacific Ocean. An eight-day lull in tropical activity in the eastern Pacific was snapped Friday morning as Tropical Depression 17-E formed roughly 500 miles south-southeast of Manzanillo, Mexico. By Friday afternoon, the swirling mass of showers and thunderstorms strengthened further, becoming the 17th named storm of th

  • Dozens missing in Nepal as floods, mudslides kill over 100

    Nepalese authorities on Friday searched for dozens of people missing in this week's heavy rains, floods and landslides, as survivors complained they were yet to receive any government help. The death toll has crossed 100 in the country’s eastern and western parts, said police spokesperson Basanta Bahadur Kunwar. At least 40 others have been injured by landslides and house collapses, and another 41 people were missing, Kunwar said.

  • 'Deluge' in a drought: Millions of Californians warned of flash flooding risk on Sunday

    Drought-stricken regions of Northern California could see "excessive rainfall" when an extreme weather system hits the West Coast this weekend.

  • Bam Adebayo with a dunk vs the Indiana Pacers

    Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) with a dunk vs the Indiana Pacers, 10/23/2021

  • 'The Boys' showrunner says he'll never use firearm blanks again after a cinematographer was killed on the set of an Alec Baldwin movie

    Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after being shot and killed when Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on the set of "Rust."

  • 'Don't be afraid' of EU defence ambitions, France tells NATO

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly told her NATO counterparts on Friday not to fear the European Union's defence plans, saying that the United States will benefit and any European capabilities will strengthen the alliance. The remarks, made at a NATO defence ministers meeting and shared with reporters, sought to end months of uncertainty about whether the latest EU effort to develop weapons and forces would be in competition with the alliance. "When I hear some defensive statements on European defence and when I observe certain threats, including within this organisation, I say: 'don't be afraid!'," Parly told a session that included the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell.

  • The Kyle Lowry effect on Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler was on display in Heat’s season opener

    Jimmy Butler is expecting a gift from Kyle Lowry.

  • Evergrande Looks to Have Avoided Defaulting on Dollar Bonds. Maybe Not for Long.

    The heavily indebted property developer reportedly made a $83.5 million interest payment on a dollar bond just days before the grace period ended.