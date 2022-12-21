Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes Northern California, strongest in years
A magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook Northern California, near the California and Oregon state line. At least two were killed and 12 injured.
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Northern California rattled residents, damaged buildings and killed two people, according to officials.
A strong earthquake shook a rural stretch of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to 70,000 people, and damaging some buildings and a roadway, officials said. Two injuries were reported.
A powerful magnitude 6.4 earthquake jolted the extreme northern coast of California before dawn on Tuesday, damaging homes, roads and water systems and leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity. At least 11 people were reported injured, and two others died from "medical emergencies" that occurred during or just after the quake, according to the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office. The tremor, which struck at 2:30 a.m. PST and was followed by about 80 aftershocks, was centered 215 miles (350 km) north of San Francisco offshore of Humboldt County, a largely rural area known for its redwood forests, local seafood, lumber industry and dairy farms.
A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the northern California coast early Tuesday morning about 200 miles north of San Fransisco. Officials are currently saying at least 2 people are dead and at least 11 are injured. The damage across Humboldt county is widespread, and authorities are saying the hardest hit city is Rio Dell, CA. Thousands are without power as crews scramble to get things back up and running, a process they say could take days.
A powerful earthquake that residents described as "violent" rocked a rural stretch of the Northern California coast early Tuesday, leaving 11 people injured and 70,000 without power as a rain storm was about to roll in, officials said. (Dec 20)(AP video shot by Godofredo Vasquez)
6.4 magnitude earthquake hits northern California
