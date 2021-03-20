Magnitude 7.0 earthquake shakes Japan, triggers tsunami concerns

Daily activities across portions of Japan were disrupted late Saturday afternoon when a significant earthquake shook the country and triggered tsunami concerns.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a magnitude 7.0 earthquake occurred at 6:09 p.m., local time. The USGS pinpointed the epicenter of the quake to be located 16.7 miles (27 km) east of Ishinomaki, Japan, at a depth of 33.5 miles (54 km).

When the earthquake first occurred, the initial USGS report had placed the magnitude of the quake at a 7.2, but that magnitude was quickly adjusted to 7.0.

A tsunami advisory was in effect for portions of coastal Japan Saturday evening, local time, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA). The entire coastline of the Miyagi Prefecture, the area closest to the epicenter of the quake, was alerted to the possibility of a tsunami wave of up to 3.28 feet (1 meter). These tsunami advisories were cancelled by the JMA shortly before 8 p.m., local time.

Evacuation orders that were in place for the Miyagi Prefecture were also lifted with the cancellation of the tsunami advisory.

The National Weather Service's Tsunami Warning System indicated that a Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected and that there were no immediate threats to Guam, Rotam, Tinian, Saipan, Hawaii or the Pacific coast of the United States.

Shaking as a result of the earthquake was felt in the capitol city of Tokyo by 6:10 p.m., local time. Due to the quake, operations of the Tokaido Shinkansen rail network were suspended in Tokyo for a time on Saturday.

Operations at the Onagawa nuclear power plant were also suspended for a time while Tohoku Electric checked the plant for any irregularities following the quake.

Around 8 p.m., local time, Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority reported that no abnormalities were found at the power plants across the region.

This map shows the epicenter of a 7.0 earthquake off the coast of Japan late Saturday afternoon, local time, and the areas estimated to have felt shaking. (USGS)

At least two injuries has been attributed to the earthquake. One person was injured in Ishinomaki City in the Miyagi Prefecture, according to a report from the local fire department. Partial power outages were reported across the Miyagi Prefecture.

As recovery efforts continued across northeastern Japan on Saturday night and Sunday, a quick-moving storm system swept through the area.

"A storm tracking over the Sea of Japan brought areas of heavy rain and gusty winds to central and northern Honshu," stated AccuWeather Meteorologist Maura Kelly.

This map shows 24-hour rainfall totals in inches across Japan as of Sunday night, local time. (AccuWeather)

Rainfall totals of 0.50-1.50 inches (12-38 mm) were common across much of Japan with localized amounts reaching above 2 inches (50 mm).

"Rainfall can increase the risk for mudslides in the mountains, especially in areas where the soil was loosened in the shaking from the earthquake on Saturday evening," Kelly added. "Strong wind gusts can also lead to localized power outages."

This earthquake comes just days after the 10-year anniversary of the infamous March 11, 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami disaster. This 2011 quake, also known as the Great Sendai Earthquake or Great Tōhoku Earthquake, caused widespread damage to Japan and initiated a series of devastating tsunami waves. This quake also led to the nuclear disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi Power Plant.

An earthquake very similar in magnitude and location to Saturday's quake occurred in February of this year. According to a spokesperson from the Japan Meteorological Agency, that February 2021 quake was considered to be an aftershock of the March 11, 2011 earthquake.

