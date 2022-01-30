🌱 Magnol French Baking Makes F&W List + Man Shot Near Taco Truck

Good day, neighbors! Carlos Hernandez here with today's Houston Daily.

High: 66 Low: 58.

1. The San Jacinto College baseball team opens the 2022 season at No. 3 in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) pre-season poll. They will open the season on the road from February 4th to February 6th at the Panama City Beach Invitational, hosted by Gulf Coast State College. (San Jacinto College)

2. A Houston man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times while sitting in his truck, police say. Authorities say the man was ambushed when he was waiting to turn into a taco truck's parking lot in the 7400 block of Airline Drive. (KHOU 11)

3. The man charged with shooting three Houston police officers used guns with homemade parts, and he was already on the police's radar before Thursday's shootout, according to news reports and court documents. Police believe both guns potentially had parts that were created on a 3D printer. (ABC 13)

4. Magnol French Baking in Houston made it into Food & Wine magazine's list for "The Best Bread in Every State." Magnol was founded in 2019 by two veteran bakers and focuses on French breads rather than sourdough. (CultureMap Houston)

5. The Houston Texans' made a $10,000 donation to The 100 Club, a non-profit that provides financial support to families of law enforcement officers and firefighters killed or seriously injured on the job. Houston Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair said, "Our first responders are everyday heroes, and we are grateful for their dedication to Houston." (Fox 26 Houston)

HAIS Theater Collective At Houston Academy for International Studies (3:30 PM)

Houston Bachelor Watch Party At C. Baldwin Hotel. (6:00 PM)

Houston Rockets Vs. Golden State Warriors At Toyota Center. (7:00 PM)

Meet & Dance Monday! Salsa Bachata At Henke & Pillot. (8:00 PM)

Movie Night: Purple Rain At Axelrad. (8:30 PM)

YMCA of Greater Houston invites high school juniors and seniors to submit an application for their first Achievers Internship Opportunity . (Facebook)

The d eadline to register to vote in Harris County March Primaries is today, January 31st . (Twitter)

UTHealth Houston is enrolling people who had COVID in the last 6 weeks in a study to better understand long-term physical and mental effects . (Twitter)

Some H-E-B pharmacies began handing out free N95 masks on Friday , according to a company spokesperson. (Twitter)

Houston mayor pro tem Dave Martin was honored with Partnership Lake Houston’s highest honor: The Haden McKay, MD Citizen of the Year Award. (Houston Chronicle)

About me: Hello my name is Carlos Hernandez and I am a food writer with over 10 years of experience in the industry. I write the food blog Carlos Eats (http://www.carloseats.com) and also contribute to several newspapers and magazines with food-related blogs and articles.

