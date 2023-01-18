A man died and two kids were hurt after police say drivers raced on Magnolia Avenue

A fatal crash on Magnolia Avenue on Jan. 17, 2023.

One man died and two children in his car, ages 5 and 11, were hospitalized after a three-car crash Tuesday on Magnolia Avenue, according to a news release from the Knoxville Police Department.

Police say Trinity Clark, 21, and Tra’Shawn Glass, 20, both of Knoxville, were racing Dodge Chargers on Magnolia Avenue and ran a red light at Milligan Street, where they hit an SUV, killing the driver. The car driven by Clark crashed into a building, but no one inside was hurt, the release stated.

The SUV driver was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he later died, the release said. The two children also were taken to a hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

According to court records, Clark told police officers she and Glass were racing each other before the crash. Clark and Glass both have been charged with felony reckless endangerment and drag racing. Clark is in custody, while Glass remains hospitalized and will be taken into custody upon his release.

Additional charges are pending, the release stated.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Man dies, two kids hurt after police say drivers raced in Knoxville