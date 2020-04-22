Some Magnolia Bostad (STO:MAG) Shareholders Have Copped A Big 55% Share Price Drop

Magnolia Bostad AB (publ) (STO:MAG) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 29% in the last month. But over the last three years we've seen a quite serious decline. Indeed, the share price is down a tragic 55% in the last three years. So it is really good to see an improvement. The rise has some hopeful, but turnarounds are often precarious.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the three years that the share price fell, Magnolia Bostad's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 19% each year. This fall in EPS isn't far from the rate of share price decline, which was 23% per year. So it seems like sentiment towards the stock hasn't changed all that much over time. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Magnolia Bostad's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR attempts to capture the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested) as well as any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings offered to shareholders. Its history of dividend payouts mean that Magnolia Bostad's TSR, which was a 52% drop over the last 3 years, was not as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Magnolia Bostad rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 9.9% over the last year. This recent result is much better than the 22% drop suffered by shareholders each year (on average) over the last three. We're generally cautious about putting too much weigh on shorter term data, but the recent improvement is definitely a positive. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Magnolia Bostad (at least 1 which is a bit concerning) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SE exchanges.

