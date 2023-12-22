Magnolia Bridge closure starts Saturday for sidewalk repair

The Washington State Department of Transportation is closing eastbound lanes on the Magnolia Bridge, starting at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say they expect repairs to take two or three days.

“Our crews need to conduct repairs to a segment of sidewalk on the bridge where concrete had fallen off,” said a spokesperson. “We are using long-reach booms (aerial lifts allowing access to the underside of the bridge), a 10-ton crane, and flatbed trucks to complete the repair work.”

Drivers traveling eastbound will need to use other routes like West Dravus Street but the westbound lanes on the Magnolia Bridge will stay open.

“We recognize the timing of this work is challenging around the holidays and with your plans to see family and friends, however, we appreciate your understanding as we complete this necessary repair work safely and as quickly as possible,” said a spokesperson.

For the latest updates regarding the closure follow SDOT’s Twitter account.