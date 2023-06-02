Magnolia Gardens shooting sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries, JSO says

One man was sent to a local hospital and is undergoing surgery after being shot this afternoon.

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that officers responded to 5200 Cleveland Rd. on Thursday after reports came in about a person shot.

An adult man in his late 20s was found suffering from two gunshot wounds to his stomach. He was transported to a local hospital where he is undergoing surgery for what JSO describes as life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation has uncovered that the victim was seen on video surveillance walking behind an apartment building with another man. A few moments later the victim is seen coming back from behind the building holding his stomach after being shot.

JSO said that detectives were still on the scene and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500 or go online to JSOCrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

