Magnolia Grill announces return of annual St. Patrick's Day fundraiser 'Raisin' the Green'

FORT WALTON BEACH — The Magnolia Grill has announced the return of its annual "Raisin' The Green" St. Patrick's Day fundraiser, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida, The Air Force Enlisted Village and the Salvation Army of Okaloosa/Walton Counties.

The event will be held March 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Diners can experience a traditional Irish meal of corned beef and cabbage with boiled potatoes. Now going on its 10th year, the fundraiser event was suggested by then-Northwest Florida Daily News reporter Kelly Humphrey.

A minimum donation of $15 per person is encouraged to participate in the festivities, with appropriate beverages available at an additional charge. To-go orders are also available.

For more information, contact The Magnolia Grill at 850-302-0266.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: 10th annual 'Raisin' The Green' fundraiser luncheon at Magnolia Grill