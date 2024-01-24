Magnolia Grill announces two more all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast fundraiser events

FORT WALTON BEACH — The Magnolia Grill plans to hold two more all-you-can-eat pancake breakfasts to raise money for programs in Fort Walton Beach.

Tom Rice, owner of The Magnolia Grill, said the last pancake breakfast fundraiser raised more than $3,000 for the Fort Walton Beach High School JROTC program.

On Feb. 3, from 7:30 to 10 a.m., diners can enjoy an endless parade of pancakes, with all proceeds benefitting the Pryor Middle School band. On March. 9, another breakfast will raise money for the Gregg Chapel AME Youth Program with the same event hours.

Entry into the event is $7 per person.

The Magnolia Grill is at 157 Brooks St. S.E., Fort Walton Beach.

