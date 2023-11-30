Magnolia Grill set to host 'Pancakes with Santa' fundraiser for Empty Stocking Fund

FORT WALTON BEACH — Pancakes for charity is a cause all breakfast lovers can get behind. On Saturday, Dec. 9, The Magnolia Grill will host its annual "Pancakes with Santa" breakfast, will all proceeds benefiting The Salvation Army's Empty Stocking Fund.

The event, now in the middle of its second decade, benefits those who face financial hardships this holiday season. The funds collected will be distributed by the Salvation Army of Okaloosa and Walton counties.

“One hundred percent of the donations that come in go to the Salvation Army,” said Tom Rice, owner of the Magnolia Grill. “They’re good stewards of the money, and that means a lot to me.”

Santa and Mrs. Claus pose with children and adults during last year's "Pancakes with Santa" event. Santa will be returning to Magnolia Grill on Saturday, Dec. 9 for this year's breakfast fundraiser for the Salvation Army's Empty Stocking Fund.

Joining families who participate in the event will be an appearance from Santa Claus, who make his entrance around 7:50 a.m. According to Rice, both he and Santa have known each other for a long time, and Santa only takes a break to enjoy some pancakes before returning to the North Pole. Also, St. Nick doesn't travel alone: Mrs. Claus also will be in attendance.

“She helps with the shy kids,” Rice said. “Sometimes when the kids get close to Santa Claus they get stage fright, and Mrs. Claus is there to help with that.”

Community Events: Christmas events 2023 in Okaloosa County: Your local guide to holiday fun

Joining the team at Magnolia Grill will be the Rev. Cecil Williams of Gregg Chapel AME Church and its youth group, and Collin Bestor from the Northwest Florida Daily News will also be volunteering over the griddle.

The Magnolia Grill is located at 157 Brooks St. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. and will seat diners until 10 a.m. Reservations can be made at 850-302-0266.

A minimum donation of $8 per person is requested before participation but Rice notes that donations can be more if you wish.

Contributions to the Empty Stocking Fund can be made at give.salvationarmyflorida.org/campaign/empty-stocking-fund-2022-ft-walton-beach/c434436.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: "Pancakes with Santa" returns to benefit Empty Stocking Fund